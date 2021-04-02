What’s new in snapshot 21W13A?

The countdown continues, each day there is a little less time for the arrival of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update, the next great revision of Minecraft, announced in Minecraft Live last October, and of which we started receiving snapshots a month later, in November. There is still no exact date for the arrival of the final version, but we will still have to wait a few months, because already at that event we were told that its arrival was scheduled for the summer of this 2021.

If revision 1.16 finally brought the long-awaited update of the nether, with Minecraft 1.17 what is completely reinvented is the subsoil of the overworld, a change (or, rather, a formidable collection of changes and news) that completely reinvents expeditions to the interior of the earth, which makes it even more difficult to find diamonds, but which as a reward offers us new and fascinating locations, enemies like the Warden, which will pose a huge challenge, and creatures like the axolotl, which will become a very valuable companion in battles, or the glowing squid, which will light up your quest (literally speaking, as you can tell from its name).

Each snapshot brings us a little closer to Minecraft 1.17 (remember that in this article we tell you how to test snapshots, and if you have doubts, these are the differences between Minecraft Java and Minecraft Bedrock), and after a couple of weeks of waiting A new one has arrived in Java, the 21W13A, available from March 31 (yes, March 31, not April 1, so it is not, except surprise, a special edition April’s fools), which brings some new features very interesting, which we review below.

Minecraft 1.17: More caves, better caves.

It’s not that the new Minecraft 1.17 caves look spectacular, no, it’s that they really are. The first images that we were able to see last fall, when LadyAgnes described them and told us about their inspiration, seemed so incredible that more than one person doubted whether the procedural generation of the game’s maps would be able to create environments like this or, for on the contrary, the result would be much more disappointing.

Snapshots 21w6a and 21w7a already brought us a first look at the caves, which allowed us to begin to appreciate their size and imagine the adventure of exploring them in Minecraft 1.17. However, there was still (and there is still to this day) work to be done. However, with the 21w13a we can already see a much more advanced generation, even larger and visually richer caves, and according to Mojang, they are now spawned more frequently as well. I have tried on several random maps, chopping down at the starting point, and in four out of five I have quickly found a huge cave.

As you can see in the image that opens this news, now the appearance of the caves has improved a lot, thanks to a more intelligent use of materials. In addition, the columns that run from ceiling to floor provide a point of perspective that helps us better perceive their size, and the way in which rock and deep rocky slate combine in the layers close to zero (remember that in Minecraft 1.17 the base is at the Y coordinate -64) gives them a much more natural look.

Another important change is that Mojang continues to make adjustments regarding mineral generation. Although the current state is not necessarily the one that will reach Minecraft 1.17, now more iron betas are generated (which I think is great news, in the time that I have dedicated to the previous snapshots, finding iron has overly complicated craving), and some diamond betas will be larger. They must still be looking for balance.

Shiny salamander, goat and squid

I don’t give you any surprise if I tell you that these three mobs are one of the main novelties of Minecraft 1.17, but you will like to know that they are now automatically generated in their natural habitats. Therefore, if you explore underground lakes and rivers you may come across a axolotl:

The same will happen with shiny squid:

And if you are willing to climb the highest mountains, you will be able to enjoy the company (or the pushes that give them) of minecraft goats.

Here you can find the full list of snapshot news.