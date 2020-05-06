The well-known browser created and distributed by Mozilla, Firefox, arrives on the mac with its new update: version number 76. This version includes such interesting news as support for Image within image (PiP), password manager enhancements or more Zoom integration.

Passwords, PiP and Zoom, the main news

The main novelty of this version of Firefox is in the improvements of Firefox Lockwise, a service that allows us to save all our passwords in a similar way as Safari does. Lockwise goes beyond saving passwords and allows us receive notifications when an account has been compromised. In addition, it recommends that we change passwords that are short, vulnerable or that we reuse on various websites. What about security? All our passwords are encrypted so that Firefox does not have access to them, only we, after entering the corresponding password, can see them.

Regarding the functionality of Image within Image (PiP), in this version, Firefox adds compatibility with this system, allowing us watch the videos in a small window while we carry out other activities or continue browsing other websites.

Last but not least, in this version support for Audio Worklets is added, which will allow us, in short, to participate in Zoom meetings (and other services) directly in the browser without needing any extra software.

We can download Firefox 76 on its website or update directly from the app if it is already installed on our Mac. Certainly small but interesting news.

