What’s new in iPadOS 15: widgets, App Library, multitasking, and much more | Technology

We already know the new functions that the iPasOS 15 update will release. We will tell you all of them in this news.

At the moment it is being celebrated Apple’s keynote from WWDC 2021. We have shown you the news of iOS 15, WatchOS 8, and MacOS Monterey, and now we are going to review what’s new in iPadOS 15, the operating system of Apple tablets.

The new iPad OS 15 will include widget support, a new function called App Library for one-touch access to all installed apps, and huge multitasking improvements.

They have also been added abundant improvements in popular apps like Notes and Maps, and new ones are released like Quick Notes, Y Translator. We tell you everything as we update the news, in real time.

One of the important novelties is App Library, or Apps Library, a new function installed in the bottom bar that gives you access to all the apps you have installed on your iPad, instantly. You can see it in the opening photo of the news.

It is very useful to launch your favorite apps at any time or from any app, or to locate one that you have not used for a long time.

The new ones iPadOS 15 widgets they are integrated into the home screen and have a myriad of functions. From unique tools of the apps you have installed, to informative data, system functions, etc. You can see them here:

Another improvement that Apple has insisted on during the presentation, is multitasking. One of the reasons iPadOS was designed precisely.

Now multitasking is much easier and more practical, when using it. Open apps are easily accessible through icons at the bottom, and when you touch the app you want to use, it is automatically placed in the center of the screen to be able to access it regardless of whether you are left-handed or right-handed and have the tablet. hold with one hand or the other.

iPadOS 15 has also added improvements to Notes, focused on collaboration, with new ways to connect notes between different users, and ways to highlight when they mention you.

It also launches a new app, Quick Notes or Quick Notes, which allows you to write quick notes with your finger or the Apple Pen anytime, anywhere, just by sliding a corner of the iPad. These sticky notes can be shared with other people.

Another novelty is Translate or Translator, a new app that allows you to translate texts in real time, but also web pages, documents, texts in photos, and even app content, since it is integrated into the system menus.

Another app presented is Swift Playgrounds, a tool to create your own iPad and iPhone apps, from the tablet itself. Using Swift you can easily program apps with a professional finish.

iPadOS 15 It will be available to developers today, as a public beta in July, and the final version in fall.