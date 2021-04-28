What’s new in Bizum: when do they come into force and what are the transfer limits?

The number of monthly operations is reduced from 150 to 60 and the maximum sending limit is 1,000 euros

Changes take effect on June 15

After five years of its implementation in Spain, Bizum has become a very popular tool when it comes to making quick transfers between family and friends. With the pandemic, many companies and businesses have also begun to facilitate payment through the platform. From June 15, the company updates its conditions, with changes in the delivery and collection of payments, especially in the limit of transactions.

The application, free of charge, already has more than 15 million users in Spain and 30 banking entities make up this platform. Although, if there are accounts in different banks, the user can only choose to have one of them associated with Bizum.

Reduction of payments per month

So far, up to 150 payments could be made throughout the month with this system. A number that Bizum has reduced to 60 transactions. The company adduces it to “the new security policies.” In addition, each bank may establish additional limits.

In fact, the maximum and minimum limits for making transfers already varied according to the bank. The generals set by Bizum are payments or shipments greater than 50 cents and less than 1,000 euros between individuals. It is also not allowed to receive more than 2,000 euros per month through the service. Up to 30 recipients can be included in each shipment.

Limits per bank

Some banks have already started reporting possible changes. In Spain the service is offered about thirty banks: CaixaBank, Santander, BBVA, the former Bankia, Sabadell, Kutxabank, Caja Rural, Unicaja Banco, Ibercaja, Cajamar, Abanca, Bankinter, Liberbank, Laboral Kutxa, Banca March, Banco Mediolanum, Caja de Ingenieros, Cajalmendralejo, Arquia Banca, Bankoa , Banca Pueyo, Caixa Ontinyent, Cajasur, Deutsche Bank, Imagin Bank, ING, Openbank, Orange Bank, EVO and Targobank.

These are some of the established limitations:

CaixaBank: reduces the maximum of shipments to 500 euros. It also marks that customers will not be able to carry out more than 20 operations a day and 30 a month.

BBVA: It also establishes the maximum limit at 500 euros between individuals and 3,000 for online purchases, with a maximum of 1,200 euros per day and up to 5,000 euros per month. It is also not possible to carry out more than 40 operations per day and 60 per month.

ING: the limit is also 50 cents to 500 euros in transactions, while the rest of the margins do not vary.

Ibercaja: chooses to set it at less than 500 euros, with a maximum of 2,000 euros received and 15,000 euros sent per month.

Santander: It establishes the maximum limit at 1,000 and transactions between businesses and individuals at 15,000.