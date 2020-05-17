         What’s New in AirPods Pro Lite, AirPods Studio, Powerbeats Pro, and HomePod: Rumorsphere

After the presentation of the MacBook Pro 13 “, the new iPad Pro, the new Smart Folio keyboard / case or the new mouse holder on iPadOS, it would seem that the rumors about Apple would rest for a while, right? Nothing further from the reality, we have several rumors of the future AirPods Studio, the elusive AirPods Lite, the new colors of the Powerbeats Pro and we can even talk about the HomePod.

The thing is about music

About the AirPods Studio, a product that should be remembered that we do not have any official confirmation, it seems that we know all the details. On the design, for example, we expect interchangeable parts so that the same headphones serve both in an elegant environment and for sports. In terms of functionalities, we expect the active noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro, with its transparency mode, the ability to equalize playback to our liking and position detection to automatically play or pause content.

Of these impressive headphones, of which we also know that their possible price will be $ 349, we only have to know its filing date. A date that may be tomorrow or this coming fall.

Switching to the Powerbeats Pro, what we previously thought would be Powerbeats Pro 2, seems to be a new range of colors. According to various sources, we expect the Powerbeats Pro to be coming soon. available in cloud pink, glacier blue, spring yellow and lava red. Colors that would be added to the already present black, navy blue, moss and ivory. Here again we do not have an indicative date for the arrival of these new finishing options, but when it comes to spring colors, we can expect them sooner rather than later.

Continuing with the music, we have also heard several rumors about the AirPods Pro Lite. We could define this new product as AirPods with the design of the AirPods Pro. For now, we know few more details, but we would assume that it would be a lower cost version of the AirPods Pro. The idea, according to some analysts, would be to make the transition to AirPods Pro design maintaining a lower cost due to the lack of noise cancellation or transparency mode.

Finally, we also have some information about Apple’s possible plans with HomePods. Most rumors speak of a HomePod mini, both in functions and in size. With the information we have, it is also perfectly possible that Apple has managed to maintain the features of the HomePod and its impressive sound quality, despite reducing its size.

With all these rumors, leaks, discoveries and deductions, everything seems to indicate that we will have an interesting year when it comes to music. Apple has always attached great importance to music, and now with the rumored products, it could further cement its vision of products with excellent design and great sound quality. We may see what’s new at WWDC or even sooner.

