The week is interesting for HBO subscribers. A large number of content of all kinds of genres and for all tastes reaches the platform. Here we tell you everything new that you will find in their catalog.

Although the month of June is coming to an end, HBO continues to have major releases under the sleeve. Whether you are passionate about Science fiction or if you are looking for one light comedy, you have several options. Even a premiere will be released documentary film it will give a lot to talk about.

Legion and other HBO premiere series

For science fiction fans and Superheros, HBO premieres the third season of Legion. After spending time on FOX, the last chapters about this mutant world jump to HBO to shape the plot twist that the last season ended with leaving its viewers intrigued.

Far from those fantasy worlds, HBO also premieres the series Why do women kill? Only by the title can we get an idea, but if we also tell you that this series is from same creator of Desperate Housewives, still improve our expectations. With a luxurious cast, the lives of three women from different times will leave us breathless.

HBO premiere series

Nebraska and other film releases

This week, also on June 26, titles as interesting as Nebraska to HBO. This Alexander Payne film took the Oscar for Best Picture in 2014 for portraying the journey of a father and son to Nebraska in search of an award that might not exist. A look into old age and family relationships within the framework of deep America.

They also premiere the Transhood documentary. Just when the transgender world is immersed in full debate on social networks comes this documentary that shows family life and the obstacles that must be overcome four trans children between the ages of 4 and 15. The documentary is a song to the tolerance and freedom of these people.

On the other hand, we must not forget also the premiere of Perry Mason.

Premiere movies on HBO

