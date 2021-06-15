What’s new from Xiaomi is a magnetic heatsink for the iPhone 12

The Black Shark FunCooler 2 measures 62 x 22 millimeters and weighs only 73 grams.

Xiaomi has, in its catalog, a large number of gadgets among which is some curious product like a steam iron, of which we spoke to you recently.

Well, today the Chinese giant has just increased its collection of original gadgets with the announcement of a magnetic heatsink for the iPhone 12, the Black Shark FunCooler 2.

Cool down your iPhone 12 with this Black Shark magnetic heatsink

Black Shark, the Chinese giant’s gaming brand, has just announced on the Weibo social network it has just launched the Black Shark FunCooler 2, a new small heat sink with a magnetic surface for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This new gadget from the Xiaomi partner has a rounded design, with very contained dimensions, 62 x 22 millimeters, and with weighing only 73 grams, which will allow us to use it without noticing an increase in weight in the device. The Black Shark FunCooler 2 will be available in two colors: black and white.

This heatsink has a base with a total of 15 magnets, which will allow us to fix it to any of the iPhone 12 models simply resting it on the back of it.

Inside, the Black Shark FunCooler 2 has a high air flow fan and outside, with several green leds that inform us about the status of the battery and the operation of the terminal in general.

For now both availability and price unknown of this Black Shark magnetic heatsink for the iPhone 12 but everything seems to indicate that will be presented very soon and that its price could be around 15 euros to change.

