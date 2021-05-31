What’s New from Intel at Computex 2021

Intel has celebrated its keynote to inaugurate the Computex 2021 fair. The most interesting of what was presented has been the expansion of the Tiger Lake processing platform for ultraportables and new connectivity options with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

Computex starts with one of the greats and today others like NVIDIA will hold a conference where we mainly expect the RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The one of AMD and other companies is also planned in the coming days. As you know, this fair is the most important of those held in Asia and the largest on the planet by number of products presented. Logical before an eminently electronics event in a country (Taiwan) that concentrates a good part of the world production with such powerful national manufacturers as Acer, ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte or Zotac.

This year, due to the COVID pandemic, the event change format from presence to virtual, but extend dates as the announcements are scheduled to run throughout the month of June. Taking into account that its strong point is the presentation of electronic products, we expect news in personal computers and in components for PCs, chassis, power supplies, monitors, memories, SSD, motherboards, microprocessors or graphic cards. We will also see a good number of peripherals and accessories that we will give you full account of.

Intel at Computex 2021

We started the coverage with the chip giant because to a catalog of processors (as spectacular in number as difficult to understand) it has added new chips as the main novelty of its conference, in addition to the connectivity options that we will see later. They are two processors that reinforce the low-voltage Tiger Lake “U” series intended for ultraportables, convertibles and 2-in-1s.

Core i7-1195G7

It is the most powerful U-series CPU in the history of Intel. Like the rest of the eleventh generation Tiger Lake is manufactured in technological processes of 10 nanometers. It includes four cores and eight native processing threads, although its most outstanding novelty is that it is capable of raising the frequency to the barrier of the 5 GHz. It is the first time that we see these speeds in this series that, more than performance, usually seeks a balance in energy efficiency.

Its base frequency is 2.9 GHz and the maximum under the Turbo Boost 3.0 function reaches the aforementioned 5 GHz (only one core). With all the cores activated, it can operate at 4.6 GHz. It includes 12 Mbytes of shared cache and supports DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4X memory at 4,266 MHz. Its TDP varies from 12 to 28 watts and it has an integrated graphics of the latest generation Iris Xe with 96 cores and a frequency of 1.4 GHz.

Intel says that the new processor is not only competitive with others of the brand (remember that Intel already has on the market high-performance microphones of the ‘H’ series, 35 and the latest 45-watt models) but also with the best chip from AMD’s 15-watt U-series to date, the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800U.

To illustrate, Intel has provided performance images of running applications and games. You value.

Core i5-1155G7

The second of the CPUs is the Intel’s Highest Performance Core i5 U-Series. Another 10 nm development with four cores and eight threads with the same TDP and the support for RAM memories. On the Core i7, the cache is lowered to 8 Mbytes and the maximum working frequency to 4.5 GHz on a single core. The base frequency is 2.5 GHz and with all active cores the frequency is 4.3 GHz. The integrated graphics is the best that Intel has, an Iris Xe with 80 graphics cores and a maximum clock speed of 1, 35 GHz.

Intel expects more than 60 Acer, ASUS, Lenovo or MSI designs based on these two processors to be on the market next summer. Some of them will be certified under the Intel Evo platform that promise performance, responsiveness, long battery life, instant activation and the most advanced connectivity, while maintaining lightweight and slim designs.

This is the Intel offer of the Tiger Lake U

Intel has also announced connectivity news with support for Wi-Fi 6E in all of these developments. If you follow us regularly, you will know that this is the biggest update to the wireless standard in 20 years. The approval of 6 GHz for Wi-Fi means expanding the spectrum of use by 1,200 MHz and in this way, compatible routers will be able to work with the existing 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and the new 6 GHz bands.

In practice, and although the theoretical maximum performance of the standard remains at 10 Gbps of Wi-Fi 6, it will allow improve actual transfer speeds and latencies as well.

Intel 5G Solution 5000

Another of Intel’s announcements at Computex 2021 has been a solution in M.2 format (commonly used for solid state drives, but that allows other uses such as connectivity) that it offers support for 5G in laptops. It can also connect to 4G LTE and 3G WCDMA and has been certified by operators in most world regions.

The development has been created in collaboration with MediaTek that installs its T700 modem, and Fibocom, responsible for network certifications and regulatory support. Fibocom will also be responsible for the manufacture, sale and distribution of these M.2 modules that allow 5G to be brought to laptops.

It supports 5G data transfer speeds of up to 4.7 Gbps downstream and 1.25 GHz upstream, but can also fall back on slower 4G LTE and 3G WCDMA networks when 5G is not available. The module has built-in support for eSIM connectivity and will be able to work on computers with Windows, Chrome OS and Linux with support for global 5G NR sub-6GHz networks.

Acer, ASUS and HP will be the first manufacturers to use in their designs and according to Intel, in 2022 we should see more than 30 designs that include this module, a convenient solution to bring 5G to these mobile PCs and together with Wi-Fi 6E, with the best wireless internet connectivity available.

We will carry out a wide coverage of this important fair as we do every year and you will be able to follow all the contents published in the tag Computex 2021.