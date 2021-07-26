Citroën, Cupra and Opel will be protagonists in the remaining months of 2021 and in the first months of 2022 with important new features such as C5 X, Born, Astra, Grandland …

July 26, 2021 (15:00 CET)

What’s new from Citroën, Cupra and Opel for the coming months

The next few weeks, the brands Citroën, Cupra and Opel will be protagonists with the premiere of important novelties. Many of these premieres are scheduled to end of this year and some of it will do so during the first months of 2022.

So that you do not miss any details, below by brands and in chronological order of arrival on the market (or world premiere) we detail the Upcoming new cars and SUVs from Citroën, Cupra and Opel. Take note.

Citroën news for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022

Berlingo and Berlingo Van: Fall 2021

This year the New generation 100% electric version of the Citroën Berlingo, produced in Vigo. As for their prices, the Citroën Berlingo, from 19,590 euros (professional use price) and the Citroën Berlingo VAN, from 17,990 euros (professional use price).

C5 X: January 2022

Citroën C5 X

Blend in your DNA the best of saloons, family cars and SUVs. In its mechanical range, you can find mpetrol engines and plug-in hybrid versions. In the latter case, with 225 CV of power and an electric autonomy that will exceed 50 kilometers.

Cupra news for late 2021 and early 2022

Born: September 2021

Cupra born

First 100% electric Cupra, built on the MQB architecture of the VW Group, but with a design, specifications and tuning by Cupra. More sportiness without losing the general balance that the car already has, guaranteeing performance-oriented electric mobility without sacrificing autonomy, such as the 231 hp with a 77 kWh battery and 540 km of autonomy. Prices from 31,600 euros.

Formentor VZ5: December 2021

Cupra Formentor VZ5

Cupra launches another milestone by combining the Formentor SUV with the legendary 5-cylinder engine of Audi origin. 390 hp which, in turn, are transferred to the asphalt by means of a new central torque splitter differential make this Cupra not only the most powerful, but also the most efficient in the range and one of the best sports SUVs on the market.

Tarraco: early 2022

It will be one of the brand’s surprises before the end of the year. The Tarraco, an outstanding product under the Seat brand, will receive the Cupra treatment to offer a high dose of practicality under a more dynamic and sporty approach both in aesthetics and set-up. The Nürburgring has already received the first test prototypes where Cupra is fine-tuning its set-up.

Opel news for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022

Astra: fourth quarter 2021

Opel Astra VI

One of the most anticipated cars in the king segment of the market, that of the compact. The sixth generation comes with a completely new design, sitting on the Peugeot 308 platform. There will be diesel, gasoline and, for the first time in the range, plug-in hybrid versions, although it is not ruled out that a pure electric version will arrive in the future.

Grandland: fourth quarter 2021

Opel Grandland restyling 2022

The Large SUV of the German brand will arrive soon with noticeable changes in its design and equipment, including a novel night vision system. On an aesthetic level, it is inspired by the new Opel language, released with the Mokka and that we have already seen in Crossland and Astra. It will continue to bet on the diesel, gasoline and plug-in hybrid versions.

Combo-e: fourth quarter 2021

The Opel’s electric van will be available in Cargo versions, designed for commercial use, and Life, for a more playful enjoyment, offering 7 seats inside and a load capacity of up to 2,693 liters. Its electric motor develops 136 hp and, thanks to its 50 kWh capacity battery, it approves 280 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge.