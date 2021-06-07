What’s new from Alfa Romeo until 2023: Tonale, Giulietta, a …

If you are an Alfa Romeo fan and you want to know what the brand’s next news are, take note: new Tonale and Giulietta, an unprecedented small SUV …

The new from Alfa Romeo until 2023, Tonale, Giulietta, an unprecedented small SUV

The merger of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA groups into the new Stellantis automotive group has led to changes in the plans of various brands, including those of Alfa Romeo. The road book that was marked in the past has been reconfigured and projects that were contemplated a few years ago have been discarded within the group’s new strategy.

In the case of the Italian firm Alfa Romeo, two of the returns of sports vehicles with a lot of “soul” such as the 8C and GTV are temporarily canceled. In fact, the new projects of the signature of the biscione have been deeply disrupted in recent weeks, so it is time to collect all the official (and unofficial) information to advance your next news.

In the future, Alfa is committed to SUVs

In the fall of 2019, Alfa Romeo announced clear cuts to its product plan with the removal of 8C and GTV coupes. Like many other manufacturers, the transalpine brand has preferred refocus its offensive on more profitable SUV-type models, which will share a platform and many technical elements with the Jeep and ex-PSA models. Likewise, already within the Stellantis group, a common development plan of v100% electric vehicles that will be structured on four platforms.

Throughout the final months of 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV have undergone a liGera aesthetic and equipment update. The design style of both models (which share the same technical platform) should be partially embodied in the brand’s new creation, the Tonale SUV (or commonly referred to as “baby Stelvio”).

New Alfa Romeo projects

The Tonale model in prototype version was shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and the start of the production of its final version for commercialization has been delayed several times in recent times. Now, according to the information that comes to us from the French and Italian media, the new Alfa Tonale will delay its start of production to March 2022, instead of December 2019.

The definitive version of the Tonale 2022 will share technical platform with the most recent 2021 Jeep Compass. The arrival at European dealers of this new Tonale would not take place until June 2022. Jean-Philippe Imparato, the new head of the brand, was present in a series of technical tests of the pre-series Tonale, more specifically in its new 190 and 240 hp PHEV plug-in hybrid versions. After these tests, the CEO of the brand was not entirely satisfied and considered that they should be “refined” more …

An unprecedented urban SUV in 2023

In 2023, a small B-segment city vehicle will be the gateway to the Alfa Romeo family of SUV models.. This unprecedented car will be developed on the base of Peugeot 2008 and will be produced in Tychy (Poland).

Since the arrival of the Stelvio in 2017, Alfa Romeo has rolled out its range of SUV-type vehicles from top to bottom. After the intermediate model Tonale, it will be the turn of the small urban SUV of the segment B. EThis urban SUV will enter production in the second half of 2023 and will be accompanied by a new Jeep SUV, both developed on the PSA group’s CMP technical platform (so they will share technical genes with those already known DS 3 Crossback and Peugeot 2008).

The new generation of the Giulietta will share a platform with the Peugeot 308 2021

For all the above, the new e Alfa’s unprecedented small SUV will be offered in versions with a combustion engine and one hundred percent electric. The brand’s new “creature” will benefit from the new PSA / Nidec electric motor and could be called Brennero (name of an Italian mountain pass, like Tonale and Stelvio). Its entry into production is announced, in the best of cases, to October 2023.

The return of the Giulietta in 2023?

To relaunch the Italian brand, the new boss of Stellantis (Carlos Tavares) He didn’t choose just anyone, so he chose the experienced Jean-Philippe Imparato (at the helm of Peugeot since 2016 and since 2021 at Alfa). According to the unofficial information to which we have had access, the Giulietta’s replacement project, whose production stopped in December 2020, is one of the priorities in the company’s short and medium-term future.

With the maximum objective of taking advantage of the synergies of the Stellantis group, the technical development of the next generation Giulietta should take as a starting point the same architecture of the most recent DS 4 II Y Peugeot 308 2021, which should allow the compact model of the Italian firm to offer a varied mechanical offer, with combustion engines, some plug-in hybrid version and, who knows, even a one hundred percent electric variant.