What’s new about the VW Group in 2021: new Ibiza, Arona, Fabia …

Throughout 2021, the VW Group brands will debut cars and SUVs of all kinds, among which the new Seat Ibiza, Arona, ID.4, Skoda Fabia, Audi Q4 … stand out.

May 13, 2021 (15:30 CET)

Audi Q4 e tron, Skoda Fabia, ID.4 GTX … the novelties of the VW Group in 2021

Really intense year in terms of number of novelties by the nine brands belonging to the GVW group: Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti. So that you do not miss any of the next releases, below we review them all divided by brands.

Seat and Cupra news in 2021

After the launch of the vPlug-in hybrid version of the Seat Tarraco, the next two major novelties of the Spanish firm correspond to the restyling of Ibiza and Arona, which we were able to meet a few weeks ago. In the case of the new brand Cupra, your main bet for this year will be the El-Born model, a vehicle based in turn on the purely electric VW ID.3.

Cupra El-Born

What’s new from Skoda in 2021

Throughout 2021, the Czech brand will also focus on fully electrified models, such as the coupe version of the Enyaq iV. However, the great novelty of the brand for this year corresponds to the new generation of Fabia, developed from a technical point of view under the standards of the MQB-A0 platform.

Skoda Kodiaq 2021

What’s new from Volkswagen in 2021

Volkswagen’s electric family, known as ID, you will receive the reinforcement of the ID.5, the SUV-coupe announced by the ID.Crozz concept first unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2017. Its older brother, the ID.4, which has recently started its commercialization, will soon have a sports version adopting the GTX label. Nor can we forget the unpublished Taigo, a small SUV that will be manufactured from September in Spain. Finally, we cannot forget the sports version of the Polo GTI and the updated Tiguan Allspace.

VW Polo 2021

What’s new from Audi in 2021

At Audi, electrification is in full swing. By 2021, e-tron GT and its sports version RS They will hit dealerships this spring. Later, the leading role will be for the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback electric SUVs. For gasoline lovers, a long-awaited Audi RS 3 with the new version of the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine will try to fulfill the expectations of sports car fans.

Audi e tron ​​GT

Porsche

Inside Porsche, there will also be prominence for words “electric”, “battery” and “autonomy” with the commercialization of the Cross Turismo version of its Taycan and, of course, the new generation of the 100% electric Macan by the end of the year.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

What’s new for Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini in 2021

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid 2021

For the British British brand, the year is also placed under the sign of electrification, but always associated with a thermal block. Thus, the Newly redesigned Bentayga SUV to feature plug-in hybrid, a technology that will also be found in another model in the range: the Flying Spur.

Finally, for the most extreme brands in the “Volkswagen galaxy”, Bugatti and Lamborghini, electrification will have to wait. In the case of Lamborghini, it will bet on the new Huracan STO version, while Bugatti will do the same with an exciting and huge version of the well-known Chiron Pur Sport.