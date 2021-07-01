What’s new about the Black Panther sequel?

After Chadwick Boseman’s passing, everything related to the Black Panther sequel, Black Pather: Wakanda Forever, was put on hold. The character first appeared in Captain America: Civil War (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, 2016). This was followed by his first film, Black Panther (Ryan Coogler, 2018). However, despite his death, Wakanda will not cease to be present within the Marvel story.

During Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Kari Skogland, 2021) characters were seen again presented in Black Panther and later incorporated into the narrative arc of the Avengers saga. The Wakandans and their technology will continue to be present. It is not yet clear how the absence of his T’Challa will be handled. It is only known that there will not be an actor replacing him.

Along these lines, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther: Wakanda Foever) begins to generate news. It was through Kevin Feige during the launch of Black Widow (Cate Shortland, 2021), the film that opens Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is known about

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Kevin Feige said production on the Black Panther sequel is already in development. This is the most important challenge for the producer and Marvel Studios. This is so, if the impact of the first film is taken into account. On the subject of responsibility, Feige explained to Variety: “It is clearly very emotional without Chad.”

To this comment he added, “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud. ” On the absence of the actor, Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), also spoke in Yahoo Entertainment: “People ask me, ‘Are you excited to be back? Emotion is not the word. I feel like I’m in a very thoughtful and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. ”

The actress added that Chadwick Boseman’s passing from cancer “is still extremely grim for me and I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.” Ryan Coogler will repeat as the director of the sequel to Black Panther, after a multi-year agreement with the studio in which they will develop different productions together.

Regarding that employment relationship, Coogler told Variety that both parties are “excited to take our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and their partners at Marvel Studios, where we will work closely with them on select Universe shows. Cinematographic of Marvel for Disney Plus “. Although the director did not advance more about those works, he did not add that they are already working” in the mix in some projects that we are eager to share. “

The Black Panther sequel plot remains a mystery. Part of his cast, too. However, it is estimated that Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Winston Duke (Winston Duke), Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba (Ayo) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda). Black Panther was a commercial and cultural success, an entertaining production that opened different debates in relation to racial issues in the world. That virtue, having transcended the cinemas, made the character and Chadwick Boseman contemporary cultural and social icons.

