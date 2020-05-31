Niantic announced that, starting next month, ‘Pokémon Go’ will do a reconnaissance of the environment to make the pokémon look more real.

NianticOver the years, it has dedicated efforts to improve its augmented reality technology. Of course, the main beneficiary of these advances is Pokémon Go, which to date remains as one of the most popular games in the world. Now the company announced that, starting next month, some players will be able to enjoy a rather significant novelty. Their goal, they explain, is to make pokémon look more real.

Reality BlendingAs they have named their new technology, it will leverage modern mobile device hardware to achieve the occlusion, a technique that has become essential in various augmented reality proposals. In other words: your pokémon can hide behind objects as if they were real creatures. For example, a Charmander may be behind a tree, but exposing part of its distinctive lit tail.

Pokémon can hide behind a real object or be occluded by a tree or table that blocks their path, just like a Pokémon would behave in the physical world. This new feature brings them even closer to reality.

And is that Pokémon Go will be able to perform a recognition of objects and depths of the environment. This process, obviously, will be done in real time, so it will only be available on relatively modern smartphones. A high-performance processor is required to make this possible. Initially, “Reality Blending” will only have support for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10, as well as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4. However, Niantic promises that other models will be added soon.

Pokémon GO needs your help

Furthermore, the company intends that the gaming community collaborate on improving 3D mapping. To achieve the above Pokémeon Go will allow you to scan the Poképaradas or the Gyms, places usually visited by people. This information can be sent to Niantic, who ensures that their software will be responsible for blurring faces or vehicle license plates. “We do not collect or store any personal data related to this information, and it is not linked to specific player accounts,” they add. It is important to mention, however, that mapping is only available to level 40 users, for now.