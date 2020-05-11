What kind of 2002 is this? One that our inner teenager celebrates with great pleasure. In one of the best news of the week for the world of punk rock, Tom DeLonge just said that he will definitely be playing with Blink-182 again.

In a new interview for Rolling Stone, DeLonge was asked about a message he posted about Blink-182 on his Instagram last month. “(The band) has given me every opportunity I’ve had and has given me some legendary friends that I still have until today ”, said the publication.

To which the former Blink-182 replied: “I was reviewing old photos and I saw some old photos and I just felt like it”. From there Tom let himself go explaining about his current relationship with Mark and Travis: “You know, I talk to Mark and Travis from time to time.”

“I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there is no hidden message there or anything. ”

DeLonge continued: “Everybody wants to know, ‘Are they going to play again?’ Yes, of course. We just have to find out the moment, how it works for everyone ”.

Tom kept talking about the projects he has right now that he must focus on before meeting with his old band, including “movie projects,” To The Stars Academy, which conducts UFO research, and his other band Angels And Airwaves. “We are preparing to release the best album we have ever made”he said about the latter.

“I have all of these priorities that I’m responsible for, and I can’t stop and tour Blink-182 just because it sounds like fun. It is a great thing. I have to make time for that. So it’s like: ‘How do we plan it a year or two in advance? ‘”.

