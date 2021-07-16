What’s Lil Jon’s Net Worth?

The deranged chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise comes back into our lives in 3, 2, 1, and there’s a whole new group of hosts. Give a warm, unhinged welcome to: David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass, and Titus Burgess. Like, does anything about this particular group of icons make sense? Not really, but we love to see it! And also inquiring minds would very much like to know how much the new group of Bachelor in Paradise hosts are earning for this madness — especially since ABC paid former host Chris Harrison. Fine, we don’t really know the answer, or at least the specifics. But we do know how much money everyone has in their bank accounts, and in the case of Grammy-winning legend Lil Jon, it’s a lot. In other words, he’s wildly rich.

Let’s Hypothesize About Lil Jon’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Salary Real Quick

While ABC hasn’t informed fans how much they’re paying Lil Jon and his co-hosts (rude), a brief investigation can help us make an educated guess. Things to take into consideration:

Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison allegedly made about $ 8 million per year — but he was hosting 3 (three!) Shows at the time. So … that’s about $ 2.6 million per show. Of course, this was after many years and presumably a lot of raises, so let’s assume his starting salary was a bit lower than $ 2 milly per season.The Bachelor and Bachelorette make about $ 100,000- $ 250,000 per season for being the literal stars of the show . Which is a huge amount of money, but kinda small considering Chris Harrison’s former salary.Contestants on Bachelor in Paradise make “anywhere from about $ 7,000 to $ 15,000 total,” according to Reality Steve, depending on how long they last on the show.

If contestants are making ~ $ 15k, Bach leads are making ~ $ 200k, and Chris was making $ 2 million, I’m gonna go ahead and make an educated guess that Lil Jon and his fellow Bachelor in Paradise hosts are probably making somewhere around $ 500k and $ 1 million for the season, each.

Also, side note for everyone curious about why Lil Jon wants to co-host Bachelor in Paradise … he’s a known fan of the franchise! Here he is on Becca Kufrin’s season:

What Is Lil Jon’s Net Worth Currently, Though?

Lil Jon’s total net worth is $ 30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of this comes from his music career and hits like “Get Low” and “Turn Down for What” making him legit millions. According to Forbes, Lil Jon made $ 7 million in 2014, and $ 6 million in 2013. That same year, the outlet estimated that he earned between $ 20,000- $ 40,000 for a typical DJ set.

Lil Jon has also had a bunch of branding and endorsement deals over the years, including his own energy drink, a line of wines, and a line of Oakley sunglasses. As he told Forbes in 2012, “every artist I think should look at themselves as a brand because the more appealing your brand is, the more money you can make off your brand. I always want to align myself with stuff that’s part of doing good . I don’t ever want to put myself with something that’s not cool and hip. And if you can keep that you can always have fans to support you as well. “

Nothing is hipper than Bachelor in Paradise TBH, so this makes total sense! Literally can’t wait to watch Lil Jon and the rest of BiP’s new hosts when Season 7 drops August 16.

