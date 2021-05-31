what’s happening in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam

Taiwan was one of the ‘miracles’ of 2020. Despite being just 130 kilometers from mainland China, the island of 23 million people only had 799 cases of COVID-19 in the whole year. That is to say, while the world was jumping through the air, in Taiwan 2020 was a year of relative tranquility and practically normal life that turned it into one of the few international success stories against the disease.

Today the cases have multiplied by ten and, although the figures are still a long way from Western countries, this rebound makes us wonder what happened to the rest of the “success stories” from Southeast Asia. Because it is not only Taiwan. Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam were countries with very low rates of COVID during 2020 and that now suffer waves much worse than all of the above.

¿What’s going on So that, a year later and with the vaccines already on the market, these countries begin to suffer from the pandemic as they had not suffered until now? Is there anything that can be learned from all of this?

Back to spring 2020?

One year later and with the vaccines already on the market. That is what generates the most surprise when we see the graphs of the evolution of the epidemic in these four countries of Southeast Asia. Above all, because they have been highly studied cases: the realization that with a powerful public health system and proactive testing, tracing and quarantine strategies, the virus could be contained. Even in low-income and developing countries. How is it possible that a year later and, while vaccines are already circulating around the world, the pandemic is still alive – and stronger than ever – in these countries?

A matter of probabilities. More than a year ago, the National Center for Microbiology, belonging to the Carlos III Health Institute, carried out a genetic study to understand how the virus had been transmitted in Spain. Their conclusions were that not only was there community transmission in the peninsula around February 14, 2020, but that the virus had reached the country by up to 15 different routes.

Surely, they were more because the CNB study was based on a very small sample of genomes, but it gives us a very interesting picture of what public health systems in Southeast Asian countries had to sift through. Except in places closed to the outside, the opportunities that a virus so given to the events of supercontagion generated a rebound have been many. It was, viewed in perspective, a matter of time.

Zero COVID, Zero natural immunity: This (and no other) is the great problem these societies face: that since they have not been exposed to the virus, there is no natural immunity. The incidences are still low and, it seems that the public health systems will be able to stop the trend; But at any moment, if the situation gets out of control, they could experience a situation similar to that of the rest of the countries in the spring of last year.

And the vaccine? Above all, because vaccination levels are very low. There is no data for Thailand, Vietnam does not even reach 0.1% and Malaysia is currently around 3.4%. To have a figure to compare with: Singapore is close to 30%. In this sense, the low level of vaccination in Taiwan is special because, according to the island’s government denounced a few days ago, there are diplomatic problems that would be delaying the arrival of vaccines.

The perfect Storm: With the new variants, the lack of natural immunity and the shortage of vaccines; Furthermore, with the “pandemic fatigue” of a population that continues to protect itself from a coronavirus that they have seen only on the news and the false sense of security that the success of 2020 has generated, the virus has options to become strong. That is the real lesson these countries teach us: that until the pandemic is over worldwide (and possibly much later), we will have to be prepared.

