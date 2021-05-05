What’s Happening (Again) Between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a file image. (Photo: Getty Images)

This story should start with a brief chronology of the latest events in the love life of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the actor broke up with Ana de Armas last January, after a year of relationship. For her part, the singer confirmed on April 15 that the love between Alex Rodríguez and the diva is over, after months of rumors and denials. Now, the encounters between JLo and her most famous ex-partner, the protagonist of Lost, are more and more frequent.

The 51-year-old Bronx star and Affleck, 48, have spent three days together – but not in a row – in Los Angeles (United States), according to Page Six. The media assures that the winner of the Oscar for The Indomitable Will Hunting has gone several times to the artist’s house, and to get there they have both played the distraction.

Apparently, the white car in which the actor has been seen belongs to Jennifer Lopez, who would have sent it to pick it up and take it to her mansion three times.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the set of ‘Gigli’ in 2003, a movie in which they met. (Photo: Mel Bouzad via Getty Images)

“The security personnel pick him up in a nearby place and take him back home after spending a few hours with Lopez,” says the outlet. In addition, the actress would also have been looking for emotional support in another of her ex-partners, Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children.

More clues

Ben Affleck recently praised the singer’s work in an InStyle magazine profile. “I am proud and amazed by his day-to-day commitment, the seriousness with which he takes his work, his dedication and his effort to achieve his goals,” he explained, in addition to praising JLo’s ability to preserve his spectacular physique: ” Where do you keep the fountain of youth? Why are you the same as in 2003?

