What’s going on with the video of Justin Bieber “yelling” at Hailey Baldwin?

This clip went viral on TikTok thanks to the user @ yangeric23 which was the one who published it -and deleted it- and in it, you can see how the couple is walking in a hotel corridor among a group of people and Justin appears turning to see Hailey, yelling at him and making sudden movements with the hands. Initially, the users of the platform criticized the interpreter of “Sorry” for treating his wife badly and even they described him as a “jerk.”

However, witnesses assured Just Jared that the narrative on TikTok is wrong and that he was not actually yelling at him, that he was simply I was euphoric and full of adrenaline after his performance at the nightclub. A source assured “My friends and I were behind them all night and he was in the best mood telling his wife a story but the internet distorted them”.