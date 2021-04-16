What’s Going on With the Future of Game of Thrones?

The final season of Game of Thrones was, of course, not very well-received, and neither was this tweet.

“Winter has GONE,” wrote one Twitter user. “YOU BLEW IT.”

“Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers,” wrote another. “I’m currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y’all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle.”

“Season 8 remake?” another fan suggested.

One person had a really great, if difficult, idea.

“Between us I’m ALL IN on us pretending it’s early 2019, season 8 hasn’t happened yet, and doing the damn thing fresh,” they said. “Our secret!”

The majority of fans who took the time to respond to the idea of ​​winter coming seemed to be in agreement that they’d like to see another take on the ending to the show. They’ll all get that chance whenever George RR Martin finishes writing his version of the story, but for now, it’s more likely that the tweet was referring to the fact that the “Iron Anniversary” is just a couple of days away.