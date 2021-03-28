What’s delaying sending the third IRS stimulus check



The IRS faces criticism for delayed stimulus payments.

Photo: Zach Gibson / Getty Images

The IRS continues to be under pressure for sending the third stimulus check, despite the fact that it has sent more than 120 million deposits and physical checks, according to reports from the Treasury Department.

A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives have not taken their finger off the line on the delay for the 30 million Americans who most need the extra $ 1,400 because they have low incomes.

The problem he argued the IRS is that it did not have all the necessary files from Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement Board, and Veterans Affairs recipients to send aid to those non-taxpayers.

The representative Bill pascrell (New Jersey), Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee, sent a letter last week to the IRS, which they signed Richard Neal (Massachusetts), Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee; John larson (Connecticut), chair of the Social Security subcommittee, and Danny davis (Illinois), Chairman of the Committee on Workers and Family Support.

The Social Security Administration turned over its files to the IRS on Thursday, representatives confirmed, something the agency later officially notified.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) also sent letters to both the Social Security Administration and the IRS to find out when the people it helps will receive their payment, but there is no clear answer.

Democrats have also blamed the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul, who was appointed by the president Donald trump, but that agency argues that Congress did not grant the funds directly to its administrators to send it to the beneficiaries.

The latest IRS reports indicate that you have sent two batches of payments in the last two weeks, including direct deposits and sending checks and debit cards.

In addition to the groups mentioned, there are other people who would face delays in receiving aid, including:

Parents with problems child support.

The people that they do not declare income tax for low income, estimated at more than 12 million people. Families with migratory status mixed, that is, where one of the parents is undocumented. People who live in US territories People who do not qualify for a stimulus check, but qualify for the $ 1,400 per dependent, because they do not have a job.

IMPORTANT: In the tool Get my payment the IRS process can be tracked.