What’s Blake Lively’s Net Worth?

Gossip Girl is coming back into our lives, and my feelings on the reboot are best summarized as INJECT IT DIRECTLY INTO MY BODY. If the original is any indication, this show is going to be explosively good (especially now that it’s on HBO), and should also be making everyone a ton of money. Case in point: The current bank account of one Blake Lively.

If you’ve ever wondered how much money Blake made playing a millionaire on Gossip Girl, the answer is, quite literally, millions. Thanks to her role as Serena van der Woodsen, Blake effortlessly transitioned from CW television star to major movie actress / sharer of Traveling Pants, and her bank account is pretty much overflowing as a result. Here’s a deep dive into the juicy details of Blake Lively’s net worth.

^ Exclusive footage of me writing this article.

Blake Earned $ 60,000 per Episode of Gossip Girl

And considering the show aired for six million years, aka 121 episodes, that’s a lot of money. Specifically, ~ $ 7,260,000.

FYI, there isn’t much info about what the rest of the original Gossip Girl cast made for the show, but it seems fair to assume that Leighton Meester earned around the same amount as Blake considering they were both series leads!

And She Made $ 800,000 for A Simple Favor

Blake has been in a lot of movies over the years (including The Shallows, for which she was ROBBED of an Oscar nomination), but film salaries aren’t usually public knowledge. However! Apparently, she made $ 800K for A Simple Favor, which is… um… a lot. Literally, how can I pivot to being a successful actress real quick, pls advise?

^ Give her an award for this scene, you cowards.

She Gets Paid a Huge Amount for Endorsements

Blake isn’t out here hawking Lysol wipes on Instagram like the Kardashians, but she does work with brands. Like, I think we can all assume that being the face of L’Oréal Paris is a pretty sweet (read: multimillion-dollar) deal. And she got a rumored $ 4 million for her Gucci campaign.

Don’t Forget About, Uh, Preserve

Blake’s highly questionable lifestyle brand, Preserve, was pretty short-lived and it’s unclear how much — if any — money she made from the venture (especially since the items she sold were notoriously pricey). But, uh… guess it’s fair to assume she made some $$ from the project? Maybe?

PS Blake’s House (With Ryan Reynolds!) Is Worth $ 5.7 Million

Just a short drive away from New York City, the Lively / Reynolds home Bedford estate sits on two acres. Oh, and Martha freakin ‘Stewart is her neighbor. Sooooo if Blake runs out of money, she can always sell some upstate New York real estate real quick.

So, What’s Blake Lively’s Total Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s sitting on a net worth of $ 30 million. And friends. That’s up from the $ 16 million she had when we first reported her net worth in 2020. So … it’s quite literally almost doubled. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised since Forbes once said Blake’s whole vibe is “don’t stop striving.” As she put it herself when she landed the magazine’s 30 Under 30 list, “I hope to never, ever be complacent, because that’s one of the most tragic things I could ever be. I’ll never feel like I’ve arrived. The people I look up to the most are the people who are continuing to up their game. ”

Speaking of upping one’s game, Blake, hit me up with your investment banker’s info, thx.

