What’s behind Shein, the Chinese brand that competes with Zara

The Shein logo on a smartphone. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

Zara and Inditex continue to be the kings of fast fashion and the most important textile group for affordable fashion, but some of their competitors are becoming stronger. This is the case of Shein, the Chinese brand that has managed to position itself thanks to its extremely cheap clothes and its policy on social networks.

According to data from Bloomberg, the online sales of the Chinese firm in 2020 exceeded those of Zara and in June Shein’s application unseated Amazon after more than 150 days as the most downloaded app in the United States. It is enough to see their journey to know that their success has only just begun: in 2019 they doubled the sales of 2018 and in 2020 they took advantage of the pandemic and the networks to bill 250% more than the previous year.

The Chinese brand, formerly known as Sheinside, has used the basis of the just-in-time system popularized by Inditex that allows having new garments in store every week and adjusting to trends and consumer purchases, but has stretched it to the maximum. Shein offers new clothes every day, and they number in the thousands upon thousands.

Their very low price means that they are consumed on impulse and that it does not ‘hurt’ if it is not used again or if a trend is exhausted. Ultra-fast fashion at ultra-cheap prices.

Who are the founders

Although he prefers anonymity, it is known that the founder of Shein is the Chinese of American origin Chris Xu, who is also known as Yangtian Xu. Although the brand was created in 2008 under the name She Inside, Xu came onto the scene in 2012 when he bought the Sheinside.com domain.

The businessman established the headquarters of the company in the Chinese city of Guangzhou but was always clear that he wanted to conquer the international market. In 2015 he changed the name to the current one, Shein, and began working on consolidating the firm beyond the Chinese borders. Since then, growth has been unstoppable.

Plagiarism accusations

The opacity about Shein’s design process is total, but what is clear is that the brand has been accused on dozens of occasions of plagiarism by emerging designers.

Read more

One of the latest people to speak out against the Chinese brand has been Mariama Diallo, founder of Sincerely Ria, who has accused Shein of copying her designs without changing one iota. “They have even copied the aesthetics of the firm,” he writes in a tweet where he shares an image of his dress and the one allegedly plagiarized by the Chinese brand.

Another young designer, Emma Warren, accused the brand of plagiarizing one of her sweatshirts, specifically one with the print of bees.

In the comments of both publications there are comments that regret what happened and that denounce that it is a common practice by Shein and other fast fashion brands.

A questioned production model

Shein’s model is based on consume and throw away, which is why fans of the brand fill whole cars at a low price. In social networks such as TikTok or Instagram, it is common for micro-influencers to do hauls – clothing tests – to show their new acquisitions on the Chinese website. For more well-known profiles, the brand ships with all the news.

The pace is unsustainable, but Shein does not provide data on its sustainability strategy on its website. In the Social Responsibility section they only refer to child labor and deny working with suppliers that exploit children, even though it is legal in those countries.

It is also not clear where they manufacture their garments and in what conditions the workers are, a transparency that has been demanded for years from fast fashion brands, especially from the tragedy of Rana Plaza (Bangladesh), where dozens of people died in a factory that produced for Mango or Primark, among others.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE