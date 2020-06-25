Covid-19 rebounds in Florida: more than 106,000 cases go 1:05

. –– As Florida emerges from its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state experiences an increase in cases of covid-19, and younger residents account for a significant number on positive tests.

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,286 additional coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the state total to 103,503.

Health experts and elected officials have attributed the growing numbers to a combination of more evidence and more social contact as companies reopen. And, in recent weeks, also to the participation of people in major protests, although that has not been clearly established.

In Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous with 2.71 million people, data collected by researchers from the Florida International University (FIU) reveal that the number of tests for covid- Positive 19 has increased an average of 35 each day for the past two weeks.

The researchers also found that hospitalizations, intensive care visits and the use of respirators began to increase in the past two weeks. This, combined with an increase in cases, points to an increase in the community’s spread of the virus, according to the researchers.

“Municipalities received guidelines for reopening, but they have no guidelines for when to reopen, which is why it is so critical to monitor cases closely before hospitals and intensive care units begin to experience capacity problems, something we have avoided until now in Miami-Dade County, ”said Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, head of the FIU epidemiology department.

People go “from one side to another”

Health experts cannot explain with certainty why the cases have increased, but it is clear from the data that community transmission is developing, Trepka told CNN. “There are more people from one place to another,” she added. “That has probably contributed.”

Trepka also cited other factors, including children not in school, the long Memorial Day weekend and recent protests in which some protesters did not wear masks. However, new research suggests that Black Lives Matter protests across the country have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.

To limit the spread, Trepka explained, people should continue to perform the basic practices recommended by health officials in the past three months: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands, and most importantly: stay home if you are sick or have symptoms.

“Stay home until you have the test result and it is negative,” he insisted.

Florida is one of the states that does not require the mandatory use of masks at the state level, although the health department recommends it.

However, local governments, such as Miami-Dade County, do require the use of face masks in public. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, told CNN on Monday that large venues for rallies or sporting events will not open, and that Miami was not on its way to the third phase of reopening due to the increase in cases.

“It really has nothing to do with more evidence. It is related to the fact that more people who take the test test positive, “explained Suárez.

The county is registering record numbers of covid-19 patients, The Miami Herald reported. A medical center in Homestead reached its limit of intensive care units on Tuesday, after county officials identified it as a focus of new cases.

“Across the county, hospitals report more beds available than beds occupied by covid-19 patients. However, hospital administrators and emergency physicians say they are concerned about the increase and have resumed almost daily meetings with state regulators, “the newspaper wrote.

The patients are now younger and not as sick as in April, The Herald reported. That, combined with the knowledge gained since then, means shorter hospitalizations and healthier outcomes.

Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attributed the increase in cases to “more evidence.” He said the vast majority of cases in Florida now are in people with no symptoms.

Counties like Broward and Duval have a “large population in their 20s and 30s, mostly asymptomatic. But we are also seeing that not only are they testing positive because there is more evidence, they are also testing positive at a higher rate, ”said DeSantis, a Republican.

DeSantis said the tests have also increased because people “return to the workforce.”

Another increase in the demand for ICUs?

States reporting an increase in the number of new covid-19 cases will face “yet another increase in demand for ICUs,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“There are delays between the maximum numbers we see reported and the consequences that lead people to the intensive care unit. So you are watching this in a period of two to three weeks, “Marrazzo explained to CNN on Tuesday.

“What worries me a lot is that we are already seeing an increase in admissions to intensive care units in a place like Florida,” he said. “And yet the cases continue to increase. Therefore, we are going to face another increase in the demand for ICUs in a short time, “he added.

“It is really important for us to think about the implications there, in terms of preparedness and in terms of mitigating the consequences of this increase in cases,” added Marrazzo.

Dr. Andrew Pastewski, chief physician of the intensive care unit at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, is also seeing an increase in patients, he said.

“A week ago we had eight patients, none with an artificial respirator,” Pastewski told CNN on Tuesday. “We felt we were handling this well. We had a nice 24-bed covid-19 floor with the capacity of four ICU respirators in that unit, so we thought we could use that as our covid-19 floor in the future, “he said.

“And in 10 days, we now have more than 40 patients, four with artificial respirators. We have had to find a second covid-19 unit and we are looking for a third one at this time, ”he said.

Pastewski has two groups of patients in the ICU now: older patients who can live in a nursing home and younger patients in their 50s and 60s, he said.

Some of his colleagues are not seeing an increase in covid-19 patients entering ICU units from now on, Pastewski noted.

“Some of them don’t know that there is some kind of covid-19 surge because they only manage covid-19 patients in intensive care units,” he said. “My group in Jackson South sees all the covid-19 patients hoping to treat them before they get sick, so I know the numbers are higher.”

This recent surge in cases among young adults could reduce covid-19 death rates unless those same people infect others, according to a tweet from Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC).

“Younger in recent infections in at least some places like Florida, expect a lower death rate on this wave … until young people in their 20s and 40s who are currently infected continue to infect others,” Frieden wrote Sunday. , Executive President of the Resolve to Save Lives initiative.

Shifting the coronavirus pandemic to younger Americans is not necessarily good news, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Younger people are less likely to get sick and die from the virus, Jha told CNN that But even if they are not sick, they can infect others, he said.

“Those younger people have parents. They have grandparents and they are going to go see those people, ”he explained.

“The more the virus spreads, the more vulnerable everyone is.”

