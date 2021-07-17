What’s a life coach? Learn how to identify them

Have you ever wondered what a life coach is, and why people turn to them when they need to find direction to their lives?

Perhaps you’ve heard of business coaching, political coaching, nutritional coaching, educational coaching, sports coaching, and life coaching.

Each of these specializes in the client’s area of ​​knowledge, interest, or environment.

However, there are some people who claim to be coaches just because they took a week-long course, who prowl the web peddling snake oil.

Tec Review will be interviewing different coaches to clear up any doubts. This time, we talk to a life coach.

Her name is Aurora zepeda. As well as being a journalist, she discovered a passion for helping others to cross their own bridges and achieve their life goals through coaching.

What’s a life coach?

The word “coach” has its origins in the Hungarian “kocsi”, which means a special carriage with comfortable suspension that takes its name from the Hungarian city of Kocs.

This definition is according to a summary made by psychologist and executive coach Montse Sans Zapata in the 3Ciencias research journal.

Later, the term was adopted into German as “kutsche”, in Italian as “cocchio”, in English as “coach”, and in Spanish as “coche”.

Coaching therefore implies transporting people from one place to another, ie from where they are to where they want to go.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF), one of the institutions recognized for certifying coaches, describes this discipline as one centered around clients –the people who are going to receive coaching–, who are open to receiving mentoring in order to achieve a goal they would like to reach in future.

According to life coach Aurora Zepeda, coaching is a discipline that uses both psychology and discoveries from neuroscience to find the best strategies and tools to help clients.

What does a life coach do? We help our clients to know where they are at right now. This allows them to do a self-diagnosis. We don’t diagnose: we give people the tools to make their own diagnosis, ”she explains.

Identify a good coach based on how they evaluate

The traditional way life coaches evaluate their clients is by asking them to make a life wheel.

Aurora Zepeda explains that the life wheel is nothing more than a self-diagnosis through which coaches can evaluate their clients’ relationships and work and spiritual levels (if clients believe in a spiritual life).

She adds that coaches evaluate the overall level of life satisfaction of their clients by taking into consideration several factors. Based on that, they make a plan.

If clients are not satisfied with their lives, coaches help clients to transform their objective into a goal that can be achieved.

“You can’t just say: ‘I want to improve my relationship with my husband.’ What does mean improving your relationship with your husband actually mean? Most clients come to use like this. They have a lot of ideas, but they aren’t clear about what they actually want, ”she says.

Aurora Zepeda explains that –when you first visit a coach– he or she should help you to quantify the situation. In short, they should help you make certain abstract situations more concrete.

They also have to be realistic.

Your skills are the raw material you can work with

Another thing you need to evaluate with your coach are those skills you have, which you can start working with.

That means identifying what you lack, your strengths and weaknesses, so that the coach can clearly determine where you are going and what strategy to put in place.

Aurora Zepeda says that life coaches ask questions to help their clients develop their own potential and skills to change habits or parts of their identity that they want to strengthen and overcome internal obstacles.

Coaches also work on relationship problems. This topic, which is Zepeda’s specialty, consists of improving the quality of life of the people who get coaching.

She also mentions that there are other coaches who specialize in issues around people’s love for their children or child-parent relationships.

Fake coaches

Due to the rising time of people who call themselves coaches just to earn money or gain more followers on social networks and tend to offer miracle cures, Aurora Zepeda warns that it’s important to remember that true coaches are people who have completed a year of training and not just a weekend course.

“A certified coach has to have passed the exams requested by the certifying body, have their number of coaching hours recorded and reviewed by supervisors, and have received a certification,” says Aurora.

Whether the coaching be financial, nutritional, spiritual, or whatever topic the coach focuses on, the important thing is that they should be certified.

One of the most recognized certifications worldwide is the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Aurora emphasizes that a coach’s training must be complete. There are many people who are not really trained that believe coaching, which follows a clear process, is just like giving advice.

It might sound like a joke, but the Mexican coach says that there are cases of people who read tarot cards or talk to spirits and call themselves spiritual coaches.