Whatever they say Jennifer Lopez is happy with Ben Affleck and he gets along very well with Max and Emme

After several romantic escapades that, however, failed to mislead the paparazzi too much, the star couple of the year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, have returned to California to continue making the most of their time together and, incidentally, evaluate their compatibility when it comes to sharing a home.

According to sources in his environment, The two lovers are “delighted” with their new Californian life, especially the pop star, who until now resided in Miami on the occasion of his now-defunct courtship with the athlete Alex Rodriguez, With whom he got engaged and with whom he had to postpone his already canceled wedding on two occasions, supposedly because of the pandemic.

“They are inseparable and they are doing great. They are delighted now that they can spend so much time together in California“, An informant has revealed to the news portal E! News, a conversation in which the good harmony that Ben maintains with the artist’s two children, twins Max and Emme, the result of the previous marriage of the Bronx diva with Marc Anthony, has also come to light.

“Ben is very good at children and has been especially good with them. A lot is being involved in this aspect“, Added the same confidant, who has managed to describe in great detail the details of this exciting second chapter in the love story of the two artists, who already lived one of the most mediatic romances on the planet at the beginning of the decade from the 2000s.

