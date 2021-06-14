06/14/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken in the preview of Portugal’s premiere at the Eurocup. The Portuguese, current champions of the competition, will face Hungary next Tuesday in the first match of the so-called ‘group of death’. Cristiano has reviewed what it means to be here for the fifth time and his future once the euro is over.

His career in the world of football has been spectacular and, when he is focused on continuing to score goals as the top scorer for the Portuguese team, he has explained that his success is due to his ability to adapt: ​​”The players who last the longest in football are the ones who best know how to adapt to the current situation. I have evolved from 18 to 36 years old. I adapted well over the years. “

At a time when there is speculation about his departure from Juventus after a difficult year, Cristiano has left some statements that increase uncertainty: “I have played at the highest level for eighteen years, that doesn’t even tickle me. Whatever comes, it will be for the better. Regardless of whether I continue (at Juve) or leave, that is not the most important thing at the moment. I am focused on my selection, because a competition of this magnitude is not played every day. It’s my fifth Euro Cup, but in my head it’s like it’s my first. “

Eurocup

As we have commented, they come to defend their throne: “We are a younger team than in 2016. Only the competition will tell if we are better or worse than in 2016. On a personal level, I am not the same player as ten years ago. “

Confidence to repeat

He is confident that both he and his colleagues will respond to the demands of the appointment: “If they tell me that tomorrow we are going to lose, but we win the Eurocup, I sign it. The team is physically and mentally prepared and I know we are going to have a good tournament. “

The rival

As Robert Martínez did, Cristiano also points to the support of his fans to complicate the match: “Hungary is a powerful team and they will play in front of their public. Whoever wants to win this competition has to be prepared for all these circumstances. We are ready for this game and for everyone. “