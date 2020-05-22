The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has confirmed this Friday that 47% of Spaniards, or what is the same, 22 million citizens, will go on Monday to Phase 2 of de-escalation. Therefore, the entire national territory will advance with the exception of Madrid, the metropolitan area of Barcelona and Castilla y León, than will join phase 25 on May 25, in which there will be 25 million inhabitants (53%).

Andalusia (Almería, Córdoba, Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén and Seville), Aragón (Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel), Asturias, Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca), Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and La Palma), Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha (Guadalajara and Cuenca), Catalonia (health areas of Campo de Tarragona, Alto Pirineo and Arán and Las Tierras del Ebro) and Extremadura (Cáceres and Badajoz).

Also, Illa has listed in the press conference after the extraordinary Council of Ministers that has been held to approve the fifth extension of the state of alarm, once the approval of the Congress of Deputies has been obtained, they advance to phase 2 Galicia (Lugo , La Coruña, Orense and Pontevedra), Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country (Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya and Álava), La Rioja and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

As Illa has said, the alarm status to control the pandemic “has worked, the benefits are indisputable”. For this reason, he has advocated maintaining the “path of prudence, caution and security.” “We have been guided by a maxim, that each step is safe, and it is the one that we will continue to apply until the end of the de-escalation,” he stressed.

Not without first giving a “sincere congratulations to all the Autonomous Communities for the magnificent work they have been doing”. “We are not only going out, but we are coming out stronger,” he said.

