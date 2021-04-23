what your post-credit scene means

Which is, for now, the final episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021), the latest series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe available on Disney Plus, he couldn’t avoid the tradition of post-credit scenes. And he has left us only one, related to Sharon carter (Emily Vancamp).

In Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016), he gave Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) the equipment they used on their adventures, after they became fugitives for not accepting what the Sokovia Accords implied. For that reason, just as Cap himself had warned him and this series shows us, they chased her and she was forced to flee.

During the chapter “Power Broker” (1 × 03), on the dangerous island of Madripoor they meet Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and the two protagonists of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the ones it helps with its amazing resources. On that island, the enigmatic character who gives the episode its name is in charge, and who in the comics translated into Spanish is called Mediator of Power.

Sharon Carter: a new danger from ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Disney Plus

And, during the episode “One World, One People” (1 × 06), we discovered her identity when Sharon Carter bumps into Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), the leader of the Flagsless, who had stolen her super-soldier serum from her Power Broker for your own idealistic goals. And it follows from their tense conversation at gunpoint that the skilled ex from SHIELD it is the aforementioned character.

After such a revelation, the post-credit scene The chapter with which Falcon and the Winter Soldier closes takes on a disturbing meaning. For her help, Sam Wilson had promised Sharon Carter that he would seek to remove the slab of government persecution, and he has not forgotten. So we see how the senator who was in charge of the Global Repatriation Council (Alphie Hyorth) apologizes for the persecution and offers him a full pardon and rejoin as an agent secret.

But, after the applause, he makes a call and tells his interlocutor that now, as a Power Broker and agent, will be able to sell government secrets, prototype weapons and things like that. So will she cause problems in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great Pixar animated films.

Related