what your astrological element says about you

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn – are you one of these three zodiac signs? Well, you belong to the family of earth signs, which are characterized by their pragmatism, stability and introversion. Discover the similarities and differences between the earth signs.

You read the term “signs of the earth” in your horoscope without really understanding it. And yet it is a basic astrological database, as it shows you which signs are most similar to yours, as if these signs belonged to the same family. In fact, people born under the same zodiac sign are prone to finding common characteristics, but not what!

The twelve astrological signs are classified into four elements: water, fire, earth and air. And each element governs three astrological signs, giving them common traits, even if they are on very different dates. Thus, Taurus (April 21 – May 20), Virgo (August 23 – September 22) and Capricorn (December 22 – January 20) share common distinctive signs.

Although analyzing your birth chart is still the best way to know your personality, knowing what your sign element represents in astrology is a good start.

For example, earth signs are distinguished by their attachment to the material world. Very pragmatic, they are also stable, endowed with an unwavering will, and display artistic qualities mixed with impressive productivity. They are the builders of the zodiac: whether they are building a house or starting a business, the earth signs are still their champions. However, this need for tangibility runs the risk of plunging them into materialism and greed. In love, they seek security and tranquility, but with a good dose of passion.

But what are the similarities and differences between the signs of the earth? And what astrological houses correspond to them? What planets influence?

What does “earth sign” mean in astrology?

In the zodiac, earth is the second natural element after fire, and it precedes air and water. Earth is associated with strength and stability, as well as endurance and common sense. The earth represents the world of the concrete, the material, the laborious. To get results, you have to work the land with patience and perseverance. That is why the signs governed by this element love a job well done and never deviate from their goals.

However, people born under the sign of Taurus or Virgo or Capricorn are not only pragmatic: they are capable of unfailing patience and can endure very difficult living conditions. These people are characterized by their Cartesian spirit and unerring sense of duty, as well as an apparent coldness that hides a kind and sensitive soul.

However, there are certain characteristics that differentiate them, since the earth element varies according to the season and affects the signs of the zodiac differently. That said, earth signs are not totally different from the other elements: with fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), they show tenacity, while air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) share this propensity for firmness. Finally, with the water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), they have in common the introvert side and helpfulness.

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are stable signs that can always be trusted. The earth element is a fertile energy, prone to internal dialogue and reflection. In astrology, the earth signs are considered to have a “passive” polarity, which corresponds to a more feminine energy associated with Yang, because these signs identify qualities and defects that prevail in women than in men.

Taurus (April 21 – May 20): “fertile” earth sign

The land that characterizes Taurus is defined as “fertile”, since it is influenced by spring and the mild climate that is installed in it. Calm, placid and calm, he likes to move at his own pace and has a very balanced personality. He prefers to take his time before acting: he weighs every decision to make sure there is no risk. This explains the energy that governs this sign, always constant and almost inexhaustible, as well as its protective and maternal side towards its loved ones. The planet Venus, symbol of beauty and love, governs this sign with its epicurean nature.

Qualities :

Determined and persevering, Taurus is brave and endowed with incredible strength of spirit, always ready to fight to make his dreams come true. In addition, he is famous for his infinite patience and gentleness towards others, as well as for his strong sense of friendship and love, which allows him to establish lasting bonds. He is always fundamentally honest and his word is golden. In addition, as a consummate esthete, he has a monopoly on good taste (a little more près!).

Defects :

Although he likes to travel, in everyday life he is very (even too) sedentary and routine. He loves to stay in his comfort zone: he lacks flexibility and adaptation and always tries to maintain the habits to which he is very attached. On the other hand, the visceral love you feel for your partner can lead you to be extremely jealous and possessive, and when you fight, you never question yourself.

Love compatibility :

In love, she is sensual, tactile, and yearns for a lot of tenderness and pampering. He easily becomes a true heartthrob, as he knows how to use his charm. But despite everything, he will soon look for a life partner. Thus, as with other earth signs, Taurus gets along very well with the water signs both as a couple and in friendship, especially with Scorpio (their complementary sign). He also gets along very well with Cancer, Virgo, Libra with whom Taurus shares the influence of Venus. These signs also have an appetite for the aesthetic and material pleasures of life.

Incompatible signs: fire signs (especially Leo), Gemini, Aquarius

Astrological House: House II (acquisitions and material goods)

Associated gemstones: emerald, gold topaz, rose quartz

Metal: copper

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): “mobile” earth sign

The Virgin is characterized by being a land of late summer, a transition phase from one season to another, and for this reason it is defined as “mobile”. In the zodiac, he immediately follows the bombastic sign of Leo and opposes him at all, for Virgo is the very allegory of self-control and organization. He is a logical, perfectionist, hard-working, practical, helpful, critical, complex and detailed mind. The Virgin is very shy and protects herself from any form of invasion: she seeks above all stability and security. This sign is directly influenced by Mercury, planet of the intellect and pure reasoning.

Qualities :

Calm and thoughtful, Virgo stands out for his sensitivity and discretion. She likes to observe her surroundings and is attentive, especially when it comes to her relatives, which makes her an excellent friend. She is also gifted with unrivaled altruism and a great listening ability. In addition, she is organized and methodical, and has a great sense of duty and hard work. Very self-sacrificing, she knows how to sacrifice herself for those she loves and gives her best without question: Our Lady can only prosper when she feels indispensable!

Defects :

Her rigor and precision in organization lead her to obsess over perfection, with an attention to detail that makes her excessively demanding. She likes things to be done according to the rules, but her own: she is a champion of advice and criticism. This sign is fussy, always has the last word, and often annoys those around him by doing better than others. Also, her lack of self-confidence easily leads to melancholy and victimhood.

Love compatibility :

In love, the Virgin is modest and unsentimental. You prefer to control your emotions and feelings rather than give in to your desires for fear of rejection. However, once separated from her inhibitions, she becomes as passionate as ever. In general, she gets along especially well with the water signs where a perfect understanding can be born in the couple, especially with Cancer and Pisces (their complementary sign). Virgo will also find happiness with the other earth signs, while with the air signs she could be seduced by Gemini, with whom she feels a strong sexual attraction.

Incompatible signs: Aries, Leo and Aquarius

Astrological house: House VI (daily life and health)

Associated gemstones: opal, agate, garnet

Metal: aluminum

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20): Earth sign “fixe”