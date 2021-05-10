What you want to know about the Netflix series ‘Halston’

The Ryan Murphy’s relationship with Netflix in recent times is more than prolific. In the last year and a half alone, the platform released six projects produced by him: ‘A Secret Love’, ‘The Politician’, ‘Hollywood’, ‘Ratched’, ‘The boys of the band’ and ‘The Prom’. Well now comes the seventh, with an obvious patina of his style.

If we review the series premieres this May, it is clear that one of the great projects, of which we most want to see the result, is ‘Halston’, the miniseries that review the life of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and the enormous influence of his creative thinking in the ‘fashion’ world of New York in the 70s and 80s.

Along with Ryan Murphy, the production of ‘Halston’ is assumed by the same actor who gives him life, Ewan McGregor, on a piece of paper that seems tailor-made for you. It will be accompanied by Krysta rodriguez (who will play actress Liza Minnelli), Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti), Bill pullman (David Mahoney), Gian Franco Rodriguez (Víctor Hugo), David Pittu (Joe Eula), Sullivan Jones (Ed Austin), Rory culkin –Macaulay Culkin’s little brother– (will play director Joel Schumacher), Kelly Bishop (Eleanor Lambert) and Vera farmiga (Adele).

The miniseries, five episodes and directed by Daniel Minahan (‘Ratched’, ‘American Crime Story’, ‘Game of Thrones’), will be released on May 14. The first trailer shows us the personality of a creative Halston, demanding with himself and with those around him and, finally, unhinged.

According to the official Netflix synopsis, “the miniseries ‘Halston’ tells the story of the legendary fashion designer (played by Ewan McGregor) and how he turned his made-up name into a global emporium synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining his era —The New York of the 70s and 80s — until a hostile takeover bid forced him to fight for his most precious asset: Halston. “

Roy Halston Frowick, known as Halston, burst onto the fashion scene in 1961 when Jackie Kennedy wore one of her hats to her husband’s inauguration, President John F. Kennedy. His fame was such that he went from designing hats to designing clothes and, from there, to redefining the world of fashion.

Very clean designs, often dotted with cashmere, were his big bets. He spent a lot of time at Studio 54 and was friends with legends like Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger, and Andy Warhol. But in 1983 he decided to make a ‘low cost’ clothing line, Halston III, which was very poorly received.

No great designer had dared to do this, thinking that this measure would affect the brand. And so it was in the case of Halston. The designer, after the coup, began to lose control of his company. In 1990, Halston died of Kaposi’s sarcoma, a type of cancer that is often diagnosed in AIDS patients.

Since his passing, his legacy has been recognized many times in exhibitions, documentaries … and now with the series starring Ewan McGregor that, we are sure, will become the most important fiction of this May. In short: don’t miss it.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io