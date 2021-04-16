What you should not do in a roundabout, according to the Civil Guard | Motor

The Civil Guard has reminded on Twitter how you should behave in a roundabout, especially when leaving it.

Since the late 80s and early 90s (‘it has rained’, eh?) They have been with us for many decades, but, despite everything, it is not enough and now the Civil Guard remembers what you should never do in a roundabout.

At first, there was an excuse, because the vast majority of drivers they weren’t used to to circulate with this element, since it was not abundant in the intersections and, the roundabouts that did exist did not work in exactly the same way.

However, since the current model was standardized – although there are still some in which the one that does not have priority is the one from within, as in other countries – it is already known that there are a series of basic norms that must be applied. always respected (give way to those who approach from your left or are already inside the roundabout, put the exit indicator …). even when they are regulated by traffic lights -although these light signals have priority over the road markings, in the same way as the circulation agents they prevail over everything else.

Its start-up, as has been demonstrated over time, has led to agility at certain road crossings, without necessarily compromising road safety, although, as is logical, if they are not adequately complied with. Priority-of-way rules, for example, there may be accidents. It is because of that the Civil Guard remembers now one of the things you should never do in a roundabout: cut it.

Indeed, although it is tempting to ‘trace’ As if you were driving on a circuit – let alone when you are riding a motorcycle or moped, since movement is more natural, especially in roundabouts with a small diameter – the DGT always insists that this is the most dangerous behavior , since it forces you to cross, invade the opposite lane … and necessarily increases the chances of a collision. Do not do it! What The Civil Guard remembers, what you should never do in a roundabout is to abandon it from another lane other than the right.

