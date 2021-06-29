What you should not do if your mobile gets wet

Another great temptation when our mobile device gets wet is to use the hairdryer. Never do it, you’ll probably end up messing it up. On the one hand, because if you use temperature, the device it’s going to overheat with all the negative consequences it has. And secondly, even if you do it with cold air, you will get the water to penetrate more deeply.

Then what should I do?

First of all, avoid temptations. Never leave your device near a glass of water or by the pool. Also make sure that the little ones do not always walk with it, their favorite place to deposit it is the toilet bowl. And if your summer goes through many moments of beach swimming pool, value the possibility of buying a waterproof cover, which have a very affordable price and guarantee that your mobile will not get wet.

But if the accident has happened, do not get carried away by nerves. The first thing you should do is remove the case and turn off the device if it was on. Next, take a large quantity of absorbent paper and wrap it, so that as much water as possible is removed. Once you’ve done this, grab your home or car vacuum cleaner and try to vacuum the phone from top to bottom.

When the phone does not have water on the outside, and only if it can be opened, remove the memory card and battery. Pass absorbent paper again. Let it air dry without exposing it to sunlight. Take advantage of the moment to stop by an electronics store and buy bags with absorbent material, they are especially suitable for this and come to replace the classic rice. It’s also not a bad idea for you to order them as a preventive measure.

Put the phone in a bag between 24 and 48 hours, and after that, do the first test. Turn on your phone and check if the screen looks good, if it responds to keystrokes and if the camera is capable of photographing. If this is not the case, call the technical service so that they can a professional cleaning, They make use of isopropyl alcohol and ultrasound. But get the idea that a wet cell phone is sentenced to death.