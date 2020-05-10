Despite not being the best messaging application that we can install on our smartphone, WhatsApp is the most popular. It does not matter that Telegram is much more complete, with more options and above all more secure, if we want to talk to most of our contacts We have no other choice but to use the app owned by Facebook.

And that WhatsApp is the most used messaging app has its drawbacks. Because when a tool is used by millions of people around the world, there are always people with bad intentions who will want to make a profit from this situation. And if not, tell Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon and whose mobile phone was hacked because of “fault” of WhatsApp.

The risks of using WhatApp: what you should never do when using this app

WhatsApp can be a very useful tool but unfortunately not the safest app in the Play Store. Although its developers have been saying for years that WhatsApp is completely secure and that conversations are encrypted from end to end (only the participants of the conversation will have access to it), you should never lower your guard.

Any carelessness using WhatsApp or any misuse of this app can cause a disaster. That our smartphone is hacked is the worst thing that could happen to us, especially considering that we store a lot of personal information, such as photos, contact details and even cards and bank accounts.

Never share on WhatsApp private information such as account passwords o Credit card PINs as well as any other sensitive financial data.

Never reply messages from unknown numbers.

Never respond to messages from alleged financial entities requesting personal information from us, is it scams or phishing.

Never accept links, documents, videos or images from strange or unknown numbers.

In WhatsApp settings the best thing is disable automatic download of photos and videos. In this way we will have full control of what is sent to our mobile.

Never use WhatsApp on public Wi-Fi networks. Of course avoid Wi-Fi networks without a password. Better, always avoid using public Wi-Fi networks wherever they come from.

And although it is evident… never give away or sell a smartphone without before delete WhatsApp history and restored factory settings.

Last but not least, WhatsApp will never ask us for our personal data nor any other type of information. Again it will be a scam.

Actually using WhatsApp is not dangerous. Simply by using common sense we will avoid greater evils. But the latter is not only applicable to WhatsApp, but also to any other application and in general, to life itself.

