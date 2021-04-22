what you should never do before entering a bar

Sandra Ciesek, last December. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sandra Ciesek, one of Germany’s most respected virologists, has warned of the danger of trusting full security to rapid antigen tests. The expert has stressed that she considers it “dangerous” to take one of these tests before going to a bar, a restaurant or the theater and relax with the other protective measures (such as a mask and social distance) if the result is negative.

In an interview in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Ciesek clarifies that he considers that rapid antigen tests, which in Germany can even be bought in supermarkets, can help contain the pandemic but can be counterproductive if used to forget about the rest of the measures .

“Antigen tests are not suitable for individual diagnosis,” he assured. Instead, he has explained that they are useful if they are performed regularly for groups of people who come together again and again and cannot optimally comply with hygiene rules. In that case, he stressed, they will not break all the chains of infection, but many of them will.

Ciesek’s statements are in the same vein as those of Christian Drosten, Germany’s most reputable virologist, who a few days ago warned that rapid antigen tests often cannot detect an infection even if it is in a highly contagious phase.

“Rapid tests do not work until the first day after symptoms appear, but by then you have already been infectious for three days,” explained the scientist, who also anticipated that it is dangerous to trust the result of a rapid test during admission controls, for example, by v …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.