It was only a few days ago that Google Introduced a new system to measure the quality of websites, based on how users perceive the experience when browsing their scenarios, which will affect the way they are indexed and positioned in search results.

Its about Google Page Experience which aims to weigh the pages that offer a better user experience over those that offer a poor one.

Undoubtedly this should be something that all brands should consider in their SEO strategy. For the moment they are safe, since the Mountain View technology will run it until 2021, although they have left some clues to consider.

What they must master

About, Neil Patel He set out to break down what the Google Page Experience implies and has disclosed some of the keys that every strategist in digital marketing should not miss.

According to the expert, what the technology intends is to achieve that the web is more pleasant for users in all browsers and platformsat the same time as helping sites evolve to the benefit of meeting user expectations, particularly on mobile devices.

In that sense, goal one is to “make sure that the sites that rank first (in the search engine) don’t create experiences that users hate.”

So, the option would be to bet on an adaptive site or online store and that the navigability is as friendly as possible with all kinds of people. In this way, greater opportunities will be acquired to receive a higher classification.

That said, before thinking about reinforcing backlink actions, buttoned up on page codes or any other resource, Patel points out that it is that Google seeks to prioritize those who have gained greater consumer empathy.

But what do most brands do that are not big? The answer is simple and it is implied with the previous context: betting on the User Experience. “In the coming years, I bet you’ll see a lot of algorithm updates focused on the user experience,” says the specialist.

According to Patel, the key is to focus on each section, level or page that make up a website, not just on the homepage. To achieve this, he proposes some tips that will be of great help: optimize site speed and reduce the quality of errors it produces (pages, unloaded images or broken links, etc.); Compare the UX offered by your competition and find areas of opportunity; analyze your web design (really!); Install the Ubersuggest Chrome extension.

Of course, the above will not by itself make sites rank higher, but it is a great help to improve the user experience to obtain greater opportunities to achieve that goal.

Because it is important?

Let’s not forget that algorithms that return consumer search results are one of the key gears to boost online site sales; Google, Facebook, Amazon They tend to do constant updates, so brands need to be aware of changes.

Why? Recall that algorithm development is the second most widely used digital marketing strategy in the world, according to a study by Smart Insights. In addition, it is worth remembering that from WebFX they indicate that SEO projects have an average cost of between 750 and 2,000 dollars a month, depending on the volume of the project.

In this sense, it should be considered that, according to SEOClarity, the main search results attract up to 19.3 percent of all traffic, while from SimilarWeb they point out that SEO is important because the 95 percent of web browsing is organic.

