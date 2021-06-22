What you should know before putting Alexa in your car for € 35, with the Prime Day offer

During these days Amazon celebrates its Prime Day, a few days of sales and important discounts, especially in those products specifically developed by Amazon. And the best-selling product in the car section is not the DGT V-16 light that will come into force in a few days, but Amazon’s personal assistant, Echo Auto, that lets you “put” Alexa in your car, as advertised by Amazon, for a sale price of € 34.99 and a discount of € 25 compared to the € 59.99 that it usually costs.

However, What should I know before putting Alexa in my car?

Amazon’s Echo Auto device for the car.

Echo Auto by Amazon: Alexa in your car

What is Echo Auto from Amazon? It is a very compact and small device, which does not have an internet connection by itself. Echo Auto is designed to be placed on the dashboard of our car, or in an accessible place, to use its 8 microphones, and also two buttons, which are designed to activate or deactivate the microphones, turn it on and off, and call the assistant Amazon, which can also be invoked by voice, indicating the orders to Alexa.

Echo Auto requires power, with a USB to micro-USB cable, which we will have to connect to a USB socket in our car, if it has one, or to a cigarette lighter power adapter, which is included in the kit. Echo Auto does have a Bluetooth connection, so that we can connect it to our mobile phone, from the Alexa app, and so that we connect it to our sound system, if it has Bluetooth.

If our car does not have a Bluetooth connection in its sound system, something common in cars that are very old, we can also connect it with an audio cable (mini-jack) to the sound system of our car. The kit also includes a holder for the Echo Auto device, which is designed to be attached to the air outlet of the air conditioning system.

Echo Auto is quick and easy to set up from your mobile phone.

Do you need to have Alexa in your car?

The first thing we have to ask ourselves is if we really need Echo Auto in our car. It is not a trivial question, we are going to have to place it on the dashboard and connect at least one cable, the USB power cable. To complicate ourselves in this way and add elements and distractions to the dashboard of our car, we should have a justified reason to use it. The greatest functionality of Echo Auto in a modern car, which already has an entertainment system that is presumed advanced, would be to offer us a personal voice assistant that is increasingly present, as standard, in modern cars, or in our own mobile phone.

After using it for more than a year I can certify that those of us who can best take advantage of Echo Auto are those of us who drive older cars. In a car with very basic stereo, without Bluetooth, Echo Auto has given me more than just a personal assistant. Connecting it to the auxiliary socket, through the mini-jack, during all this time I have been able to make hands-free calls, or play music from my mobile phone, digital radios with TuneIn and Podcasts with the native iOS application, music on Spotify, and a long etcetera …

The greatest potential of Echo Auto is precisely that for a very reasonable price of € 35 with the current offer, we can enjoy all these functions in an old car, which did not even have a Bluetooth connection. But it is important to note that, despite its 8 microphones, you have to spend some time finding the optimal position for the Echo Auto, the support, and the cables, to get the sound quality in calls to be correct to hold conversations. or meetings with guarantees. And it’s also important to note that organizing the cables, or even properly positioning the bracket, can be tricky in some cars.

In a modern car Echo Auto loses sense, in an old car we will get the most out of Echo Auto and it is a very good alternative to other Bluetooth systems.

The Echo Auto mount is not compatible with many vehicle aerators.

How do I put Echo Auto in my car?

The stand that Amazon has designed for the Echo Auto is very comfortable and intelligent and it is based on a flap, which we place on the air conditioning system vents, and a magnetized connection for the Echo Auto itself. The problem is that this support has not been designed for all types of aerators and is only designed for those that have horizontal fins, discarding circular turbine-type aerators and two flat wings, as was the case of the car in which it was installed. wanted to use.

With a little skill and intelligence, we can find simple and practical solutions, such as using a double-sided adhesive tape to adhere Echo Auto to the dashboard in a comfortable and optimal position for the microphones. However, there is a second problem here. And it is that from the position in which you place Echo Auto, which should be prominent on the dashboard, so that its microphones work correctly, we should think about how we properly organize the USB power cable and, if our car requires it, the audio cable. mini-jack.

Before purchasing it, think about whether you will be able to properly place Echo Auto in your car, how you are going to place it and organize the cables and, again, if you really need Echo Auto in your car.. For all these reasons, among my acquaintances, there are drivers who, after using Echo Auto for a while, have chosen to remove it from their car and stop using it.

Example of placing Echo Auto in a car.

Ideal for vintage cars, not so much modern cars

As I was saying, I don’t think Amazon’s Echo Auto is a useful, or adequate, solution in a modern car, but it has been for a long time in my case with a very old car. I have currently stopped using it, but only after replacing its stereo with a modern entertainment system, with a screen, Bluetooth, and the Siri voice assistant provided by my iPhone.

The true potential of Echo Auto, beyond Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, lies precisely in being an optimal, economical, easy to use and configure alternative to other Bluetooth systems available on the market. If we combine the functionalities of Echo Auto, with a suitable mobile phone holder, we can achieve very powerful entertainment and navigation functions, typical of a modern car, using our mobile and the € 35 that we will have to invest with the Echo Auto offer of the Prime Day.