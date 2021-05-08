What you should know before buying probiotics to lose fat and lose weight



Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

The consumption of probiotics has become a growing trend. They have traditionally been consumed as a way to promote intestinal health. Currently, attention has focused on its possible positive effects for weight loss.

Probiotics contain beneficial live active bacteria that live in the body. The microbiome, also called the microbiota, is made up of billions of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses); most of it is in our intestines. In a healthy body, useful and potentially harmful microbes coexist.

The Harvard Nutrition Source explains that the microbiota stimulates the immune system, breaks down potentially toxic food compounds, and synthesizes certain vitamins and amino acids, including the B vitamins and vitamin K.

Probiotics can be consumed through certain foods such as yogurt and also through supplements. Not all probiotics are the same.

How can probiotics help you lose weight?

Some studies have found that obese people tend to have a lower diversity of gut bacteria than lean people.

Absorb less fat from food and reduce appetite

Healthline shares that while it is not fully understood how probiotics affect belly and fat and weight. Research shows that probiotics in the Lactobacillus family can make the body absorb less fat from food and waste it in the stool.

Probiotics can also help release hormones that reduce appetite and increase protein levels that lead to decreased fat storage.

Not all strains help you lose weight

There are different strains of bacteria with different effects. While some strains can help you lose weight, others can cause a gain. Strains of the family have been identified Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium like those that can help lose weight and abdominal fat.

Some studies that link Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium in weight loss:

In a study conducted by researchers at Laval University and the Nestlé Research Center in Switzerland, they found that women who received probiotics Lactobacillus rhamnosus over three months they lost 50% more weight than those who took a placebo.

Also they Lactobacillus sakei have shown positive effects on weight and height loss in people with obesity in a study conducted by Seoul National University.

The supplement with Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis daily for 3 months has shown positive results in decreasing visceral fat area and overall body mass.

The Lactobacillus gasseri have offered the most promising results in multiple studies. One of them conducted by researchers at the Milk Science Research Institute in which participants with additional abdominal fat who drank fermented dairy products that contained the helpful bacteria lost between 8.2% and 8.5% of abdominal fat for 12 weeks. Although after the participants stopped taking the probiotic, within a month they regained all the fat they had lost.

Before consuming probiotics

Harvard Health shares that health benefits are strain specific and not all strains are necessarily helpful. “Manufacturers are responsible for ensuring that any claims made on the label are true. But there is no guarantee that the types of bacteria listed on a label will be effective for the condition for which he is taking them ”.

Before taking probiotic supplements you should review the strains they contain and consult with a doctor familiar with brobiotics that are related to the purpose you are taking them. Some strains are used to treat conditions that are not related to weight loss.