What You Should Know Before Buying a Utility Vehicle

According to the Ministry of Transportation and according to article 2 of the National Traffic Code (Law 769 of 2002), a public service vehicle is defined as an approved motor vehicle, intended to transport passengers, cargo or both on the roads of use. public, by charging a fee, freight, freight or passage, however, when making the decision to acquire a used means of transport and of this type, it is necessary to know some aspects before carrying out said investment.

When it comes to a public service vehicle, whose plate is white with black letters and numbers, separated by the logo of the Colombian Ministry of Transportation and with the name of the city where it was registered, the Bogotá Mobility Secretariat recommends Verify the validity of the right of replacement of the vehicle through the certificate of tradition, the statement of account with the company to which it is affiliated and request the certificate of administrative investigations for public transport vehicles before the District Secretary of Mobility.

In addition to the above, every vehicle must go through an expert examination process to check the status of each of its parts and the general behavior of the machine, along with a deep analysis to find out if it has liens, accidents and legal limitations. , in other aspects.

In the midst of this context, the vehicle history is the document that specifies the information that exists in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT), as a result of the reports made by the different traffic agencies, territorial directions and other actors, such as asserts the aforementioned entity. The vehicle history contains everything a person needs to know whether or not to buy a used vehicle, as it shows data such as the make, color, model, type of fuel and engine number. If you have the Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT), with its effective date and the entity that issued the policy, a list of accidents that will state whether the vehicle has been involved in a collision, pending violations or if it is at peace and except, judicial impediments that prohibit their sale, seizures, registered garments and the history of the owners with name, identity card and initial date of the property until the transfer, among other characteristics.

But surely you are wondering where and how you can download the vehicle history, and for this there is www.historialvehicular.co, a platform that has the support of RUNT and aims to contribute to the purchase of vehicles in a safe way. Through this tool, you as a buyer will have the possibility of requesting the vehicle history of the vehicle you want to buy and correcting all the information that will show you its condition. To do so, you just have to enter the website, provide your data and those of the vehicle, select a payment method and wait 24 business hours for the digital document to reach your email.

In case of successful completion of the acquisition of the public service vehicle, remember that you must validate that the transfer has been approved by the assigned transit agency.