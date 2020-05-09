video game streaming services that allow you to immediately start playing the latest titles without installing anything or making an online purchase. Two of the biggest rigs are still in diapers, but they promise unprecedented freedom and ease of use. But when we face Google Stadia vs. Project xCloud from Microsoft, which is emerging as the most powerful? This is what we know. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Enjoying a video game is no longer limited to inserting a disc into your console and pressing the power button. It’s 2020. Today we have digital downloads and, even better, services streaming video games that let you immediately start playing the latest titles without installing anything or making an online purchase. Two of the biggest platforms are still in their infancy, but promise unprecedented freedom and ease of use. But When we face Google Stadia vs. Microsoft’s Project xCloud, which is shaping up to be the most powerful? This is what we know.

Supported platforms

You won’t need a special console or device to play on Google Stadia or Project xCloud, but the two services don’t work the same way. Depending on the systems you have, one could be a better option than the other, especially if you like to play with certain video games.

Chrome browser. During initial tests as Project Stream, it could only be used on desktop computers, but since its arrival in november 2019It can also be played from devices such as phones and tablets. Because you use your Google account, you can stop playing on your PC and continue the game on your phone in a matter of minutes. “Data-reactid =” 16 “> Google Stadia is designed to run through your Chrome browser. During initial tests like Project Stream, it could only be used on desktop computers, but since its arrival in November 2019, it can also be played from devices such as phones and tablets. Because you use your Google account, you can stop playing on your PC and continue the game on your cell phone in a matter of minutes.

Chromecast Ultra, as well as Pixel phones, among other devices. Support for other equipment should be expanded soon. A February 2020 update added several devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 or higher phones, the Razer Phone and the Razer Phone 2, as well as the ASUG ROG Phone and ASUS ROG Phone II. “Data-reactid =” 17 “> Stadia Supports TVs via Chromecast Ultra, as well as Pixel phones, among other devices. Support for other equipment should be expanded soon. A February 2020 update added several devices, such as Samsung Galaxy S8 or higher phones, the Razer Phone and the Razer Phone 2, as well as ASUG ROG Phone and ASUS ROG Phone II.

Controls / controls

DualShock 4 PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One control and the Xbox Adaptive Controller from Microsoft. And it also supports mouse and keyboard. “Data-reactid =” 41 “> That same Google Stadia approach to freedom of choice is also found in the controls you can use on the platform. The user is free to use the Game controllers you own, including the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 and the Xbox One Controller and Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, and also supports mouse and keyboard.

the Google Assistant that lets you talk into a microphone and get advice for your games on the go. The controller connects to the platform via Wi-Fi and costs $ 69. “Data-reactid =” 42 “> However, for more specific interactivity, you can use the Google Stadia control. The design is similar to those Xbox and PlayStation options, with buttons on the front and levers, and comes with a share button.The Stadia Controller also includes a button for the Google Assistant that allows you to speak into a microphone and get advice for your games on the go The remote is connected to the platform through wifi and has a cost of $ 69 dollars.

Transmission quality

Google and Microsoft do not promise the same transmission quality in their services, at least in terms of resolution. This is not surprising, as Microsoft’s Xbox consoles remain the primary destination for 4K and HDR gaming.

up to 8K and 120 images per second. The GPU that Google uses in its data centers allows up to 10.7 TFLOPS of power, almost double what the Xbox One X can offer. To execute 4K games, users will need 30 Mbps or more of internet speed. During our Project Stream tests, we found that the quality of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey it was good, but not as impressive as if it had worked on a console. “data-reactid =” 50 “> Google Stadia supports 4K games with HDR and 60 frames per second, reducing the resolution to 720p for those with internet speeds slower. In the future, it could have a resolution of up to 8K and 120 images per second. The GPU that Google uses in its data centers allows up to 10.7 TFLOPS of power, almost double what the Xbox One X can offer. To run 4K games, users will need 30 Mbps or more of internet speed.During our Project Stream tests, we found Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s quality to be good, but not as impressive as if it had worked on a console.

Using the “streaming capabilities” API of Google’s “Playback Toolkit”, developers have live access to a player’s streaming capabilities, including HDR, surround sound, and resolution. This allows you to adjust settings on the fly to deliver the one that is most satisfying to users.

Google I / O 2019, claiming the team conducts weekly research sessions, plus larger-scale testing. The team is focused on finding the balance that considers the different realities of each player. “Data-reactid =” 52 “> Google Products Manager Khaled Abdel Rahman addressed latency concerns with Stadia at the Google I / event Or 2019, claiming that the team conducts weekly research sessions in addition to larger-scale testing.The team is focused on finding the balance that considers the different realities of each player.

Microsoft has not shared specific information about the resolution goals for xCloud, but will leverage its 54 Azure data center regions to power the service. Due to local bluetooth connectivity, and assuming the service has low latency, it should provide gamers with an experience comparable to that obtained on Xbox One or PC.

PS5 and Xbox “Anaconda” will be much more powerful than Stadia specifically. It remains to be seen if this is the case, but with the confirmation that the PS5 already supports the ray tracing technology and 8K resolution seems likely to be. “data-reactid =” 54 “> What gamers might not have, however, is an experience similar to that of upcoming PlayStation and Xbox systems. According to Frederik Schreiber, vice president 3D Realms, PS5 and Xbox “Anaconda” systems will be much more powerful than Stadia specifically, It remains to be seen if this is the case, but with the confirmation that the PS5 already supports ray tracing technology and 8K resolution. It seems likely that it is.

Games

official website. Stadia will support multiple game engines, including the two most popular, Unreal and Unity. “Data-reactid =” 76 “> Google Stadia has a large selection of third-party games available when it starts. These include several from Ubisoft like Trials Rising and the upcoming Skull & Bones as well as Bethesda’s Doom Eternal. Developers can sign up to join in creating games for Stadia on the official website. Stadia will support multiple game engines including the two most popular , Unreal and Unity.

Rime, Tequila Works, is responsible for GYLT. Larian, the company behind Divinity: Original Sin 2, developing Baldur’s Gate III, which is not an exclusive title. “data-reactid =” 77 “> We know that something is up with Q-Games, a major independent developer, who will make use of the service’s” State Share “feature. Rime’s study Tequila Works is responsible for GYLT Larian, the company behind Divinity: Original Sin 2, developed Baldur’s Gate III, which is not an exclusive title.

In addition to games from other companies, Google is also getting fully involved in game development with Stadia. Jade Raymond, a former producer for Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, will head Stadia Games and Entertainment, an in-house studio dedicated to producing exclusive titles for the platform.

exclusive games. Instead, you can enjoy the same games as on your Xbox One console or PC. If you prefer a service that will offer more unique experiences, Google Stadia seems to be the first winner here. “Data-reactid =” 79 “> Meanwhile, Project xCloud will not have exclusive games. Instead, you will be able to enjoy the same games as in your Xbox One console or PC. If you prefer a service that will offer more unique experiences, Google Stadia seems to be the first winner here.

characteristics

tools series to enhance games, both during their creation and afterwards. “data-reactid =” 83 “> Google Stadia is designed to create a more organic and symbiotic relationship between game developers, content creators and gamers, with a series of tools to improve games, both during creation and afterwards.

artificial intelligence added several different textures to a black and white environment, transforming it effectively and smoothly. “data-reactid =” 84 “> Developers have access to the Style Transfer ML function for environmental design, which seeks to reduce time it takes time to add skins or textures to play areas. During a demo at GDC 2019, we saw the AI ​​tool add several different textures to a black and white environment, effectively and seamlessly transforming it.

in Youtube From the official channel of a company, there will be a button that you can click to start playing instantly. Since the download is not necessary, you can go from watching the video to playing in less than five seconds. “Data-reactid =” 85 “> It is expected that in the future developers and publishers of games will have an easier time putting their titles in their hands of players. When you see an announcement of a title on YouTube from the official channel of a company, there will be a button that you can click to start playing instantly. Since the download is not necessary, you can go from watching the video to play in less than five seconds.

2020 E3 fair It appears to be the most likely place to make a new announcement. “data-reactid =” 87 “> Features like these haven’t been announced for Project xCloud yet, but Microsoft is promising more details in the coming months. The E3 2020 show seems to be the most likely place to make a new announcement.

Pricing and availability

With its launch, Google revealed the pricing structure for Google Stadia, with two alternatives:

Stadia Pro, $ 10 a month: 4K resolution with 60 frames per second and HDR, discounts on game purchases. Full access to Destiny 2. Free games available with a subscription. It launches in 2019.Stadia Base, free: 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second. Buy the games you want, play in the Chrome browser.

public testing for xCloud. The chosen ones need a phone with Android 6.0 or later, and access to an Xbox One controller with Bluetooth. There is no set end date for the test, which will add players in waves. In 2020, PC support will be added to the test program for users in Canada, India, Japan and Western Europe. “Data-reactid =” 93 “> Microsoft continues public testing for xCloud. Chosen ones need a phone running Android 6.0 or later, and access to an Xbox One controller with Bluetooth. There is no set end date for the test, which will add players in waves. In 2020, PC support will be added to the test program for users from Canada, India, Japan and western Europe.

