What you should know about the premiere of Fast & Furious 9 – El Sol de México

Hollywood is finally revving the engines of summer blockbusters for the first time since Covid-19 brought the movie business to a halt.

F9, the ninth installment of the popular Fast & Furious saga, hits theaters in Mexico this Wednesday.

It will only be available in theaters and there is still no official information on whether it will be broadcast on any streaming platform.

Start engines after Covid-19

The film is the first big-budget action film to be released exclusively in theaters this year.

Cinema operators are hoping that F9 will kick-start domestic ticket sales to help them recover from long closings and restricted reopens with few movies to show.

Universal Pictures postponed the May 2020 release to give fans the ability to safely view F9 on the big screen to audiences, director Justin Lin said.

“When we make these movies, it’s about connection,” Lin said in an interview. “It’s about people going to the movies with their friends and family so they can cheer up and laugh with strangers,” he added.

The Fast & Furious saga began as a story about illegal street racing and turned into a tale about a close-knit team involved in robberies and espionage. It is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood and has grossed more than five billion dollars worldwide since its first film in 2001.

What is F9 about?

Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are leading quiet lives with their young son Brian, but they know danger is always lurking.

This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves the most.

The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best drivers they have ever faced: Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena).

The film also brings back the beloved character Han (Sung Kang), who was killed in the third film in the series, causing unrest among his followers.

By the way, rapper Cardi B makes a cameo.

Along the way, Dom must “accept acts of the past to have hope for the future,” Lin said, a theme that could resonate with audiences weary of the pandemic.

“I identify with that,” he said. “It is something that we are all going through,” he added.

