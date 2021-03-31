what you should know about the new standard

A woman walks with a mask through Granada. (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This Wednesday the new law on the use of masks came into force, which has sparked controversy. What’s new: it involves taking it to beaches and swimming pools. What remains: to do sports outdoors it will not be necessary. This is all you need to know:

That changes?

The use of masks will be mandatory even maintaining a safety distance of 1.5 meters on public roads and in outdoor spaces. Which implies, for example, parks, beaches or swimming pools.

In reality, it is a rule that was already met in everyday life due to the entry into force of different regional regulations that had eliminated this safety distance and made it necessary to wear a mask regardless of the interpersonal distance.

Is it final?

The minister spokesman for the Government, María Jesús Montero, advanced this Tuesday that the Interterritorial Health Council would review the precepts of the norm in case it were necessary to qualify any of them.

For her part, this Wednesday the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, pointed out that the proposal will be reviewed for the meeting next week.

Do all the communities agree?

No. According to El País, sources familiar with the meeting of the Health Council have advanced the opposition of some of the participants, considering it “obsolete”, which will lead to the creation of a technical table to interpret the law.

The Balearic Islands have been one of the CCAA that have shown their opposition, defending that in their territory it will not be compulsory neither on beaches nor in swimming pools. “We understand that with the regulations that we have in force and the decree that is in force, the regional measures can be maintained. Our regulations have not been exceeded because there is a …

