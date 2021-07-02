what you should know about the Asimov saga on Apple tv +

The Isaac Asimov Foundation saga comes to Apple tv + to change the history of science fiction on television. Not only is it one of the essential stories of the genre, but also one that managed to create a universe of countless references.

Isaac Asimov created a narrative that took him through time and space to also tell the story of man. Did it with an ambitious perception of the future, the evolution of society and culture. But in particular, with his way of recreating what man and his circumstances can be in the midst of the passing of time.

With a similar argument – which has more than 16 books – the work took a considerable time to reach the cinema and television. In thirty years there were three failed attempts: In 1998, 2008 and finally 2011, the saga went through various stages without reaching any conclusion.

Perhaps the closest moment to an adaptation was when in 2015 HBO tried with all the considerable means at its disposal to make a global story. However, the project did not come to fruition. The reason? Asimov’s books – and other authors – encompass so many stories at once and so open to interpretation that it is almost impossible to mix them up.

Even so, the interest in bringing to the general public one of the traditional sagas of science fiction continued and now apple tv + will. What promises to be a formal approach to the roots of the story is also a journey through genre n in its purest form. After all, the Fundación saga is honored to have won the Hugo award for “Best series of all time”. A distinction that puts it in a specific place in popular culture and literature.

So having such a magnitude,what can we expect of the Apple tv + adaptation that premieres in September? At the very least, to tell the main story of the journey into the future and through the galaxy, the series should analyze several points. And that journey includes from his vision on the passing of time, the future, the weight of our actions and artificial intelligence. All in a mixture of ideas that are superimposed to analyze the human being and the possibility of existence at a new level.

How does the ‘Foundation’ saga begin?

The first novel, published in 1951 and simply titled Foundation, is the beginning of a base trilogy that contains the first points of the story. It is a mixture of five stories, four of them originally published in the magazine Astounding Science Fiction between 1942 and 1944. The fifth, and backbone of the saga, The Psychohistorians, was already written as an introduction to the novel.

So to understand everything that happens in all the remaining books, any one of them, you must read the first one. All the narratives go through a central point that makes several things clear. The main? That although events from a distant future are related, what is of real importance is the idea of ​​humanity. That for Asimov has a direct relationship with the way of understanding time, society and culture.

In fact, the Fundación saga works like a traditional Space Opera. In other words, use science fiction resources related to outer space to narrate complex facts about the nature of man.

The structure of all the novels has a certain resemblance to Star War, in the fact that the entire Galaxy is inhabited. But while Lucas’s work explores the universe of all kinds of alien creatures, Asimov is more interested in human behavior. The first three books of the trilogy (Foundation – Foundation and Empire – Second Foundation) are a profound allegory of the search for purpose. In particular, to the way in which everything that happens in the present has an inevitable relationship with the future, near or distant.

Hari Seldon, the starting point of ‘Foundation’

The first book begins with the trial of the mathematician Hari Seldon before the leaders and visible heads of the so-called Galactic Empire. The latter is described in the book as an interstellar society. But unlike other sagas, they are not alien creatures, but a human society that spans the Cosmos.

At the beginning of the story, Seldon is judged for predicting the fall of the Empire. Of course, at first the scientist’s conclusion seems like an act of subversion, but Seldon claims it is a scientific fact. It is then that the novel begins to develop several of the concepts that have made it significant. It is not just that Hari Seldon assumes the possibility that the Galactic Empire could be destroyed. There is also a whole succession of ideas that go through that fact and that make it inevitable.

To deduce a tragedy of this caliber, Seldon drew on a new field of science called “psychohistory.” The discipline is a combination of logic, mathematics, and analytical models that leads to concrete conclusions about the future. So based on all of the above, Seldon deduced that the Empire is moving towards its destruction and he did it by following the parameters of past history. And that after crossing a certain limit it is almost impossible to prevent the inevitable conclusion from reaching a specific point.

The Foundation plot describes what will happen after that fall: a dark age that will last 30,000 years. Always based on his conclusions, Seldon offers a way to avoid the worst consequences. The scientist insists that the stage of chaos could be reduced if he creates a galactic encyclopedia that will contain the knowledge of the Empire.

A journey into the future and its consequences

The place that brings together the group of intellectuals brought together by the mathematician to begin the titanic work of compiling knowledge is called a Foundation. But in reality, Seldon is gathering all the necessary knowledge for an essential objective. Create a much more advanced society– and less corrupt – than the Empire. That, through the analysis of the errors of the Empire. In theory, this would prevent the dark ages.

So Seldon is playing from a seemingly perfect trap. Analyze what led to corruption and disaster for the Empire, and save it before whatever happens to come. The two together create a scenario where knowledge is everything.

So the whole saga depends on Fundación, which is in a remote place on the edge of the galaxy. With the passage of time – and several important temporary jumps – the Foundation becomes the nerve center of knowledge . With a population essentially made up of encyclopedists and scholars of considerable religious, technological, and political power, this place is the center of the future.

Of course, as time progresses and Seldon’s plan is revealed in all its glory, it is more than evident that it is also a history of politics. A story that relies on characters with the skill of manipulation and cunning enough to uphold Seldon’s legacy.

Psychohistory: the cornerstone of the future

The discipline created by Seldon is the central line of the entire Foundation saga. In simple terms, it is a mix between sociology, psychology and mathematics that allow to deduce the future. Not to predict, although the Empire believed otherwise, but to draw clear and basic conclusions about social transformations and changes.

For Asimov, the idea was established from the set of all things. In other words, the quality of history to repeat itself, to become a pattern and a cycle. It also includes the so-called “Sheldon crises”, which are theoretically bottlenecks in which there is only a statistical possibility in behavior. Thosesmall historical misstepsThey happen only once in a while, but they are important enough to move the plot forward.

According to Asimov himself, reading about the Roman Empire allowed him to build a hypothesis about the possibility of deduction from society. And it is, in fact, through that theory in which everything tends to repeat itself that the saga bases its effectiveness.

Also in Ezanime.net