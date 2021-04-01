What you should know about Parler, the conservative social network that was banned

Parler, suspended by Amazon, Google and Apple 1:09

New York (CNN Business) – Parler, the alternative social network popular with conservatives, has been banned by Apple, Google and Amazon.

Despite its niche audience, Parler is gaining popularity. The platform became the most downloaded application on the weekend of November 8, the day the mainstream media projected Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

But the platform has been unable to curb violent and hateful speech, which big tech companies said could lead to another event like Wednesday’s siege of the US Capitol.

What is Parler?

Parler, founded in 2018, bills itself as an “impartial social network” and a place where people can “speak freely and express themselves openly without fear of being” kicked out “for their opinions, according to its website and description of the App Store. It looks like a mix of Twitter and Instagram, it has a main feed, follower counts, and ways to share posts and links.

The social media platform has been widely used by supporters of President Donald Trump, including some who participated in Wednesday’s riots in the US Capitol.

Many conservative politicians and media personalities have become active in Parler. Among those who have been active in Parler are Fox News host Sean Hannity, radio personality Mark Levin, far-right activist Laura Loomer, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Devin Nunes. Eric Trump also has a Parler verified account just like Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

What is driving your growth?

Facebook, Twitter and other social networks stepped up their efforts to clamp down on misinformation before and after the November presidential elections. That led many prominent conservatives to claim that their voices have been disproportionately censored. Twitter hid dozens of tweets from President Donald Trump in the weeks after the election, and both platforms banned Trump last week following the Capitol siege that he encouraged in speeches and on social media.

Although Facebook and Twitter are still awash in disinformation and hatred, for Trump supporters, the steps Big Tech has taken to curb the spread of disinformation amounts to censorship. And some look for alternative homes online.

In a tweet shortly after Election Day, Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo echoed the rallying cry of many prominent conservative voices: [Twitter] soon and I’ll go to Parler. Please open an @parler account right away. (Bartiromo remains on Twitter).

A substantial number of users have followed these voices on the platform, fueled by complaints about actions that major social media platforms have taken against electoral misinformation and false accusations of voter fraud, such as contesting claims with fact-checking tags.

That helped Parler top the charts for Apple and Android app stores.

Why is it controversial?

Parler is plagued with false information, including a series of unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. The platform has become a hub for Trump-backed conspiracy theories that cast doubt on the election of President-elect Biden.

Accounts with swastikas as profile pictures and disgusting racist posts are not hard to see on Parler. Members of the Proud Boys, QAnon conspiracy theory supporters, anti-government extremists and white supremacists openly promote their views in Parler, according to an ADL report.

“Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism, racism and other forms of intolerance are also easy to find,” the ADL said.

Both extremists and “mainstream conservatives” are using the app to organize and recruit for pro-Trump events, such as the Capitol uprising and the “MAGA Million March” in Washington DC, according to the ADL.

Apple said Parler’s posts include numerous “direct threats of violence and calls to incite illegal actions.” The company said the processes Parler put in place to moderate or prevent the spread of illegal and dangerous content are “insufficient.”

Who is behind Parler?

Parler was founded by Rebekah Mercer, John Matze, and Jared Thomson.

Mercer, a major conservative donor, said it is helping to fund Parler “to provide a neutral platform for freedom of expression, as our founders intended, and also to create a social media environment that protects data privacy.” it said in a statement in November.

Mercer is the daughter of Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager and co-founder of the now-defunct political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. The Mercers have been prominent supporters of President Donald Trump and conservative causes.

For years, the Mercers have been key benefactors of conservative groups, ranging from the Heritage Foundation think tank, where Rebekah Mercer is a member of the board of trustees, to organizations that have produced anti-Hillary Clinton books and films.

What is the future of Parler?

Parler is now virtually homeless on the internet, as Amazon, Apple and Google have banned him from their platforms in a span of just over 24 hours.

Amazon will remove Parler from its cloud hosting service, Amazon Web Services, on Sunday night, and will remove him from the public internet after mounting pressure from the public and Amazon employees.

The decision, which took effect at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, will shut down Parler’s website and app until it can find a new hosting provider. Parler’s website was not accessible early Monday.

Even if you find a new host, Parler’s staying power is an open question. Over the years, shouts of censorship have sparked various alternatives, such as Gab, 4chan, and 8chan. However, none have managed to create a solid and durable right-tilt platform. These smaller players lack the resources of big companies like Facebook, their infrastructure can give way under pressure from increased traffic, and they typically don’t have all the features of other social platforms users are used to.