What you should know about Ingenuity, the helicopter on Mars

This is what Ingenuity looks like on Mars. (Photo: iStock)

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter will conduct the mankind’s first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. We tell you about this ship and how it will open the door to more research.

The selfie Perseverance took with Ingenuity. (Photo: NASA / Perseverance)

This was the arrival of Perseverance

Ingenuity, the helicopter on Mars

Some of its characteristics:

It weighs 1.8 kilograms, made of carbon fiber It will fly on April 11 at 9:54 p.m. (Mexico City time) It is faster than a normal helicopter, with 2.4000 revolutions per minute It moves by solar energy It is considered a separate experiment of Perseverance It will take off from the Jezero crater It will float three meters above the surface of Mars The data will be received on April 12 and NASA will make a transmission from 2:30 in the morning

Your flight is a test

Ingenuity is what is known as technology demonstration– A project looking to test a new capability for the first time, with a limited scope. Previous demonstrations of groundbreaking technology include the Mars Pathfinder Sojourner rover and the tiny CubeSats Mars Cube One (MarCO) that flew by Mars in 2018.

It will be the first directed from another planet

Mission control specialists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California expect to receive the first data from the flight attempt the next morning, early Monday morning. NASA TV will broadcast live coverage of the team as they receive the data.

“Although Ingenuity does not carry scientific instruments on board, this small helicopter is already making its presence felt around the world, as the leaders of the future follow its progress towards an unprecedented first flight,” he said. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters.

“We do tech demos like this to expand our expertise and provide something to build on the next missions and the next generation. As well as Ingenuity was inspired by the Wright brothers, future explorers will take off using data and being inspired by this mission“.

Should Ingenuity encounter difficulties during its 30-sun (Martian days) mission, the mission’s science data collection from NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover will not be affected.

Flying in a controlled manner on Mars is much more difficult than flying on Earth. Although the gravity on Mars is about a third of that on Earth, the helicopter must fly with the help of an atmosphere whose surface pressure is only 1% that of the Earth.

If successful, engineers will obtain valuable in-flight data on Mars to compare with models, simulations and tests conducted here on Earth. NASA will also have its first hands-on experience operating a helicopter remotely on Mars.

These data sets will be invaluable for possible future missions to Mars that could enlist next-generation helicopters to add an aerial dimension to your explorations.

“From day one of this project, our team has had to overcome a wide range of seemingly insurmountable technical challenges,” said MiMi Aung, project manager for Ingenuity at JPL.

“And here we are, safe on Mars, on the eve of our first flight attempt. We got this far thanks to a never-give-up attitude, lots of friends from many different technical disciplines, and an agency that likes to turn outlandish ideas into reality. “

Where does your name come from

The high school student Vaneeza Rupani of Northport, Alabama, originally submitted the Ingenuity name for the Mars 2020 rover, before it was named Perseverance, but NASA officials recognized the submission as a excellent name for helicoptergiven the creative thinking the team employed to get the mission off the ground.

“The ingenuity and brilliance of people who work hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration,” Rupani wrote. “Ingenuity is what enables people to achieve amazing things“.

Ingenuity has already demonstrated feats of engineering

In careful steps from 2014 to 2019, JPL engineers demonstrated that it was possible to build an aircraft that was lightweight, capable of generating sufficient lift in the thin atmosphere of Mars, and capable of surviving in a Mars-like environment.

They tested progressively more advanced models in special space simulators at JPL. In January 2019, the actual helicopter traveling with Perseverance to the Red Planet passed its final flight assessment.

If Ingenuity is successful, heFuture exploration of Mars could include an ambitious aerial dimension.

The helicopter is intended to demonstrate the technologies necessary to fly in the Martian atmosphere.

If successful, these technologies could enable other advanced robotic flying vehicles that could be included in future robotic and human missions to Mars. They could offer a unique vantage point not provided by current orbiters overhead or ground rovers and landers, provide high-definition imaging and reconnaissance for robots or humans, and allow access to terrain that is difficult to reach. for rovers.

“The Ingenuity team has done everything possible to test the helicopter on Earth, and we are eager to fly our experiment in the real environment of Mars,” said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL. “We will learn along the way, and it will be the ultimate reward for our team to be able to add another dimension to the way we explore other worlds in the future.”

