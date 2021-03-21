What you should know about derivatives in Proof of Stake networks (I)

Key facts: These staking derivatives are created on networks like Ethereum, Cosmos, and Polkadot.

Users can profit from staking and using their funds in DeFi.

The research division of cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift published a study on derivative financial products based on staking, that is, those created and managed in networks that have the Proof of Stake (PoS) as a consensus algorithm.

The study, published on March 11, is titled Stringless performance: exploring the derivatives of staking. There, the types of derivatives on PoS platforms are analyzed, as well as the projects that issue them. They also contemplate the main differences between derivatives and their possible future evolution.

This first article addresses the business models, the risks involved in the platforms and the types of derivatives of staking. Derivatives platforms in Ethereum 2.0 and the most relevant projects will be covered in the second part.

In an economic environment where government policies keep interest rates close to zero, the appetite for applications and platforms that offer higher performance has grown, the study says.

“For investors seeking profitability, PoS networks such as Ethereum and Cosmos offer an attractive and lower-risk alternative to sophisticated decentralized finance protocols,” they note.

Derivatives of staking allow users to simultaneously take advantage of the benefits of staking and the ability to leverage their capital in DeFi and other platforms, the report says.

According to the report, from the point of view of suppliers of derivatives of staking there are three business models.

One of them is to take the funds contributed to a pool liquidity and charge a commission on the rewards of the staking. The second option is to charge an additional commission for the service. The service could also be offered for free as an added value, says the report.

There are then many attractions in the derivatives of staking, reiterates the document, but also asks what about the risks?

Dynamics of the operation of staking derivatives. Source: LongHash.

The report first highlights that by putting derivatives in stake, custody of these is temporarily waived. “For most protocols, the only way to guarantee self-custody is to validate yourself. For many users, this is simply not practical or possible.

Another source of conflict is that stakers or validators may take short positions of their own derivatives of staking, says the report.

“More broadly speaking, it could be argued that a POS system’s security budget ‘loses’ value when funds that are locked in its security mechanism staking, are unlocked as derivatives ”.

The graph below shows the percentage of tokens placed in staking in different PoS networks and the expected time to be released.

Percentages of tokens staked according to the PoS network and estimated release time. Source: LongHash.

These are “theoretical risks” for now, analysts argue, arguing that it will be several years before the derivatives market staking is large enough to represent a real risk to the consensus of large PoS networks.

Types of staking derivatives

1.- Natives

These derivatives are encoded in the main protocol of the blockchain, the report notes. Native derivatives streamline the process and eliminate the risks of smart contracts. For this, it is assumed that the developers have adequately and efficiently coded the derivatives, the report clarifies.

So far the only instance of native derivatives is the Alcala project, based on Polkadot. “It is possible to expect a number of self-sovereign zones in Cosmos to develop along this line,” the authors note.

2.- Exchange

By putting in a pool derivatives of staking, exchanges can operate large (and profitable) nodes, the report states. Meanwhile, the rewards in stake that accumulate can be deposited directly into the user’s account, off-chain, he adds.

For ShapeShift there is a significant risk of derivatives of staking exchange-based: the centralization of the validation nodes is encouraged.

If a small number of players get a large part of the stake, the security of a PoS blockchain is weakened, they say. The authors state that derivatives of staking could allow exchanges to control a disproportionate share of tokens.

3.- Custodians

In this case, a centralized entity stores users’ staked tokens and issues derivatives, but many custodians do not have the functions of exchanges, the report states.

Custodians, the study maintains, can compete by charging a small proportion of the rewards, or by charging lower commissions than exchanges.

4.- Collateralized tokens

These tokens are an important focus of PoS derivatives, both because they inject liquidity and because of their decentralized approach, the report states. After funds are placed staked In a contract, ERC-20 tokens are issued in a 1: 1 ratio.

ETH wagered can inject liquidity into other trading applications yield farming or automated market creation, according to the report.

5.- Loans

Although there are still no practical implementations of this modality, the derivatives of skating they could be used following the model used by MakerDAO and other DeFi platforms, the study says.

A separate entity, in the form of a decentralized contract, would issue stablecoins backed by ETH that have been placed in staking by users, the authors note.

“This would be a way to unlock liquidity, following the well-defined mechanics of cryptocurrency loans,” the document says.

Derivatives platforms skating

The study states that the advent of ETH 2.0 “is perhaps the most important catalyst driving the adoption of ETH derivatives. staking». The entry into production in early December of the PoS version of Ethereum allowed the most important centralized exchanges to venture into the staking of ETH.

The differences in approach of each exchange and some similarities will be covered in the second part of this article. Platforms such as Rocketpool, Lido, Stkr, and LiquidStake that run on Ethereum will also be featured. The approach of other PoS networks on these derivatives will also be the subject of the second part, with emphasis on Cosmos and Polkadot.

At the beginning of the year, Kraken and Binance dominated the derivatives market of staking, as explained by CriptoNoticias on January 19. This media also reported on February 15 that Ethereum 2.0 concentrated 2.7% of the ETH supply, in funds in staking.