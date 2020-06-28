Put your wallet away and before you buy cheap wireless headphones, follow our advice or you will regret it.

Wireless headphones have quickly become one of the most popular accessories for most consumers. While sound experts are still betting on wired headphones of a lifetime, We cannot deny that these wireless gadgets are much more comfortable when using them on a day-to-day basis..

And although Apple and its AirPods dominate the market, not everyone is willing to pay the more than 140 euros they cost. Hence, there are other alternatives that are much cheaper but just as perfect for those looking for headphones to listen to Spotify on the way to work or to simply talk on the phone. But beware, sometimes the cheap is expensive, hence the need to know how to choose well. Not all cheap wireless headphones are the same for that reason before buying anything, we must inform ourselves well.

Buy recognized brands

Cheap wireless headphones there are many on the market. However we must be careful. Most are mere copies of the AirPods, with a very poor quality of materials and with a horrible sound without forgetting connection or synchronization failures. For this reason we recommend headphones from cheap but recognized brands such as Xiaomi or realme, excellent value for money.

These devices are still as cheap but in turn we are certain of having the guarantee of two reputable brands. Furthermore, its devices such as the recent real Buds Air Neo have been analyzed by many media such as Explica.co, so we will know what its strengths and negatives are.

Choosing the best design for yourself

Wireless headphones there are of various types. Headband, with pad or without pad. So before buying some we have to know which are our favorites. There are users who prefer padded devices because they fit better to the ear while others prefer them without. We must think that we are going to be with these gadgets many hours in a row on the ear so this choice is key before spending the money.

In addition to comfort, we must think what use we are going to give them. Because it is not the same to use them to listen to music or to talk on the phone as to go jogging or for any other type of sport. There is a design for each of these uses.

Always look for a good autonomy and choose headphones with charging case

As a general rule, wireless headphones should last about 3 hours of uninterrupted use. To this we must add the extra hours added by the charging bases that are between 10 and 17 hours. We recommend that never buy cheap wireless earphones without charging case for several very simple reasons.

First because once your battery runs out it’s over. We will not be able to recharge them in the case and we will have to charge them using a charging cable – yes, I have seen wireless headphones with a built-in micro USB slot. The other reason is that the case is not only for charging also serves to protect our devices. This way they are not lost or hit.

And of course, getting information in technological media

Wireless headphones for 10 euros can be very attractive but what chip do they have? Do they have touch controls? Are they easy to sync? Do they have different ways of use? They may be so cheap for something. That’s why we, before you buy anything we recommend that you inform yourself of these products. Forums, opinions on Amazon or web media such as Explica.co.

It is important that these headphones are not only cheap but also work properly to avoid surprises once they get home. For example, realme Buds Air Neo or Air Buds themselves are cheap, but thanks to we know that they work perfectly with Android and iOS devices. Really, inform yourself before buying anything because even if it seems that something is very cheap, if it doesn’t work or works poorly, you will have thrown the money away.

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Explica.co