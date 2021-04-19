what you see and what you don’t see behind artificial intelligence

As we have mentioned, we currently have a myriad of applications on our smartphones at a recreational level, but also, with COVID still hitting us in the business environment, we can apply AI as a solution to monitor access controls and ensure that body temperature is correct, as well as that the user is wearing the mask. It is as simple as creating an access control to different locations where you can only access if we have a series of elements or PPE well placed (Helmets, boots, reflective vests, masks, glasses,)

In this sense, and for different markets, solutions are available, such as AGVs (Self-Guided Vehicles) for automatic warehouse management, medicalized robots to help with certain tasks with patients, access control to parking lots, SmartCities or management of abandoned luggage in airports, among others.

This type of compact computers allow us to carry out quality inspections of the final product in search of faults (for example, lack of a component) to and / or quality defects (size or shape of the board or incorrectly installed component).

Today, the reinforcement learning technique can be managed with products such as the Boxer-8331AI, which would control the robot during the training phase, and would speed up the process through human help to perfect the task to be performed.

these new solutions are a key element to streamline our industrial systems, and for this reason, we are committed to this type of PC's as innovative dedicated to Artificial Intelligence such as the BOXER-8331AI.