Nicaragua faces the threat of an outbreak of the new coronavirus that, according to the Ortega regime, has infected 16 people in the country and left five dead. These are the most important news for this Friday, May 8.

Regime modifies CABEI agreement to use US $ 11 million to face emergency due to Covid-19

Despite the fact that the Daniel Ortega regime minimizes the pandemic of the new Covid-19 coronavirus in Nicaragua, it is urging resources from international organizations to face the impact on the health system, but the only thing it has achieved, so far, is that the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) allows you to use $ 11.7 million of an approved loan for highway projects and use it to acquire the equipment and supplies that the Ministry of Health (Minsa) would need to attend to the health crisis.

Managua hospitals register more cases of Covid-19

The lack of information from the competent authorities about the Covid-19 pandemic in Nicaragua has led to a wave of speculation and anguish for the relatives of the suspected cases. What is true, according to independent health experts, is that in recent days the situation in the country has worsened and will continue to do so because the level where the contagion curve only grows has already been reached.

What should the Minsa do to face the cases of Covid-19 and at the same time treat traditional diseases? This is recommended by specialists

A classification of patients outside the emergency area in hospitals in Nicaragua is one of the strategies to maintain regular health services and at the same time attend to the increase in Covid-19 cases, considers the public health expert, Alejandro Lagos.

Alianza Cívica reports 14 political prisoners with respiratory problems in prisons in Nicaragua

The Civic Alliance reported in a recent report that they register 14 political prisoners with respiratory symptoms similar to that of one affected by Covid-19, such as: fever, pain in the body, in the eyes and throat, loss of taste, appetite and diarrhea in some cases. To these cases are added the cases of common prisoners who have also reported suffering the same affectations, but the number of those affected is unknown.

Chinese doctor assures that the Minsa did not give him the results of his Covid-19 test

A doctor who works in a pension clinic in Chinandega told LA PRESS this Thursday that the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has not sent Managua the test it carried out to find out if it is positive for Covid-19, since it presents all the symptoms of the disease, so you don't know if you are a carrier of the virus or not.