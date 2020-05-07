Nicaragua faces the threat of an outbreak of the new coronavirus that, according to the Ortega regime, has infected 16 people in the country and left five dead. These are the most important news for this Thursday, May 7.

Protocol of the Minsa is an “implicit admission” of the increase of the Covid-19, according to specialists

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) sent a circular so that a triage is established in all Health Centers and public and private hospitals, that is, that patients with respiratory symptoms are classified, according to a protocol circulating on social networks, but whose authenticity was confirmed by independent doctors. Read more here.

A bioanalyst tells how the pandemic is experienced inside a private hospital in Nicaragua

At the beginning of the pandemic, when positive cases of coronavirus were officially registered in Nicaragua, Mario (fictitious name) says, in the hospital where he works they did not even want to give them a protective suit. With the passing of the days, the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country and the pressure of health personnel, the authorities of the hospital center were releasing. Read more here.

Public school teachers concerned about the Covid-19

Since the first case of Covid-19 in Nicaragua was confirmed on March 18, parents gradually decided to stop sending their children to school. Attendance for the first days of April was quite “sparse”, between three to five students in the primary grades and 10 to 12 in secondary. Read more here.

More than 500 health professionals unite to sue the Ortega regime to take action before Covid-19

This Wednesday, May 6, 307 health professionals joined the pronouncement made by 236 doctors on April 30, where they demand that the Daniel Ortega regime take immediate action to treat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. In total, there are 543 doctors and “the idea is to add,” according to Dr. José Luis Borge. Read more here.

Personal protective equipment for doctors in public hospitals is urgent, says Nicaraguan Medical Unit

The medical personnel who work in public hospitals are the most exposed to becoming infected by Covid-19 because they do not have the proper safety and protection equipment, exposing not only their own lives, but also that of their families and patients, and increases the risk of contagion in Nicaragua. Read more here.