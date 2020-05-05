Nicaragua faces the threat of an outbreak of the new coronavirus that, according to the Ortega regime, has infected 13 people in the country, has left five dead, and two others have been discharged. These are the most important news for this Tuesday, May 5.

Relatives of a judge in Chinandega assure that he died of coronavirus. Minsa has not yet registered a case

There were no hugs or kisses, those that last for eternity. Nor could they hold onto his coffin and say goodbye to the sudden departure of the father who had reached half a century of life on September 16. They saw him go away. The judge, still active, lived in Chinandega. He entered the Spain hospital for pancreatitis and died with a positive diagnosis for covid-19, one of his sons confirmed to LA PRENSA. Read more here.

Only Ortega can bring relief to thousands of bank debtors and companies. These are the steps to follow and the applicable measures

A legion of new unemployed stalks the national financial system. This new wave will add to the more than 106 thousand that in the last two years, as a result of the political turmoil, have been left without jobs, which will be a huge challenge for Nicaraguan banks and other entities of the national financial system. Read more here.

LA PRENSA and the UCA launch a survey to find out the challenges of virtual education in times of coronavirus

The newspaper LA PRENSA together with the Central American University (UCA) launched a survey on Tuesday to try to understand how Nicaraguans have adapted from regular classes to virtual and remote modalities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more here.

New importers emerge amid pandemic and traditional ones denounce unfair competition

In the midst of the health crisis caused by Covid-19 in Nicaragua, new companies and importers of medical supplies have emerged, some with supposed privileges to import and sell to the State, leaving aside the traditional ones. This has resulted in unfair competition against the established sector, according to inquiries made by this newspaper to traditional importers and entrepreneurs linked to the medical sector. Read more here.

What is the relationship of hair and clothing to the transmission of the Covid-19

Despite the fact that SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus) has been affecting millions of people around the world for five months, more details about the way of contagion, symptoms and treatments of this new disease are still pending. Read more here.

Council of the European Union sanctions six officials of the Ortega regime for human rights violations

The Council of the European Union (EU) sanctioned this Monday, May 4, six officials of the Daniel Ortega regime accused of “serious human rights violations in Nicaragua.” The EU clarified that the sanctions “are designed not to harm the Nicaraguan population.” Read more here.